Red-hot Solario Stakes takes centre stage as big autumn races lie on horizon

It is almost a racing certainty next week will be warm and sunny as the schools reopen for the autumn term – well, those which aren’t built of collapse-prone concrete! – and a red-hot Virgin Bet Solario Stakes (3.38) at Sandown dominates Saturday’s action.

Although only a Group 3, its status among the racing fraternity has meant some of the sport’s greats have graced this £60,000 contest since inaugurated in 1947.

Oh So Sharp (1984), Kingman (2013) and subsequent Derby victor Masar (2017) feature among the Solario’s most famous alumni, and several of the six runners this year ooze big-race potential.