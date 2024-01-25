Racing's Friday variety show as three-mile chasers take centre stage at Sandown and Guineas heroine Mawj returns at Meydan

Racing's rich tapestry is on full show on a day when the contrast between the headline action in Britain and Dubai could not be greater.

The mud-splattered jockeys riding at Sandown's Grand Military Gold Cup meeting will feel a world away from the warmth of Meydan, where three-time British Flat champion Oisin Murphy gets back on board 1,000 Guineas heroine Mawj.

The Grand Military , a race restricted to amateur jockeys who are past or present members of the armed forces or reserves, has been brought forward this year primarily to prevent any ground issues for the track's Imperial Cup fixture in March.