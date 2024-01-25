Racing's Friday variety show as three-mile chasers take centre stage at Sandown and Guineas heroine Mawj returns at Meydan
Racing's rich tapestry is on full show on a day when the contrast between the headline action in Britain and Dubai could not be greater.
The mud-splattered jockeys riding at Sandown's Grand Military Gold Cup meeting will feel a world away from the warmth of Meydan, where three-time British Flat champion Oisin Murphy gets back on board 1,000 Guineas heroine Mawj.
The Grand Military, a race restricted to amateur jockeys who are past or present members of the armed forces or reserves, has been brought forward this year primarily to prevent any ground issues for the track's Imperial Cup fixture in March.
- 5.00 Meydan: 'She's been working nicely and looks a happy filly' - Guineas heroine Mawj returns in Group 1 Jebel Hatta
- 3.00 Sandown: Broken Halo bids for Grand Military Gold Cup repeat for Paul Nicholls and Jody Sole
- 3.35 Sandown: Nicky Henderson pair are vulnerable in wide-open contest - Paul Kealy gives his analysis of the 2m4f handicap hurdle
- The Weekend Starts Here: Lewis Porteous's three things to look out for on Friday - including a returning Juddmonte class act
- The eight stars who can get your pulse racing on a super Saturday at Cheltenham and Doncaster
