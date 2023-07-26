Racing League pushes the boat out for seaside return at Yarmouth as Osbornes target further success

"Oh I do like to be beside the seaside," we used to sing – and let us hope there will be plenty around echoing those sentiments on the east coast on Thursday evening.

Yarmouth, whose sands have been drawing holiday makers for over 250 years and whose delights now include two piers and a dozen amusement arcades, is hoping its racecourse will be as welcoming as its beach and promenade when the third Racing League gets under way tonight.

The innovative competition, with horses racing in the colours of their 'teams' rather than their owners, was launched with the stated ambition to "engage millions of fans" but has generated rather more column inches than box-office action in its first two seasons. Only 12,102 people went to the six meetings combined in 2021 and that figure fell to 7,935 last year.

It doesn't help matters that, in this first week of action, none of the fields have filled to the desired 14 (so each team can have two runners).



But you cannot say the organisers have not been doing their best to increase exposure for a series whose every race, from tonight through to finals' day at Southwell on September 13, will be shown live on ITV4.

Various promotions and an interactive game with prizes have been launched and signing up Frankie Dettori as a team manager can only help. Nor have they been slow to dip into their pockets.

Each meeting will feature a £100,000 race, which means Dundalk and Doncaster winner Elzaam Blue will earn nearly five times as much as on both days combined if he completes a hat-trick in the William Hill Keep Your Raceday Positive Racing League Race 7 Handicap (8.30).

Elzaam Blue (far): Doncaster winner in action for Jamie and Saffie Osborne Credit: Patrick McCann

He is trained by Jamie Osborne, who once again spearheads the Wales and the West team following their dramatic, last-gasp competition success last year.

It was only a remarkable 6,539-1 treble on the final night at Newcastle from the trainer's daughter Saffie that secured glory, as well as her £20,000 leading jockey award.

Osborne is the one the jockeys have to catch as the winningmost rider in the series' two-year history, with eight wins and a very healthy profit of £76 to a £1 level stake in that period.

Wales and the West send a formidable team as they bid to make an immediate impact in this year's Racing League with 13 runners across the Yarmouth card.

Jamie Osborne said: "It's nice to have a couple of proper chances, but I'm pretty sure that once we gather momentum we will be putting out stronger squads than this as the weeks go by. We're going all out to defend the title and prove that last year was no fluke.

"Basically we are dealing with selfish animals, that's the trainers, for this series so it's a challenge to get them to think in a team fashion. It's not a straightforward process to get six teams in place, although you would think it would get easier as the years go on."

Like it or loathe it, the Racing League is back. Now it is up to the crowds to do the talking.

How the Racing League works

The third season of the Racing League kicks off at Yarmouth this evening and despite the field sizes failing to fill to the desired 14 – so each team can have two runners each – there is plenty of prize-money on offer and the promise of competitive action.

The competition is made up of seven regional teams: last year’s winners Wales and the West, Yorkshire, the East, London and the South, Scotland, the North, and Ireland.

This year’s fixtures, all in the evening, take place at Yarmouth (July 27), Chepstow (August 10), Windsor (August 17), Newcastle (August 31), Wolverhampton (September 7), Southwell (September 13).

The league is a points-based tournament, with each race worth 100 points. A total of 25 points goes to the winner, while a single point is awarded to the tenth-placed horse.

