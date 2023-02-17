Racing at Ascot, Shishkin at his best - there are lots of things we may see for first time in ages

Things We Haven't Seen For A Long Time, that's the theme for Saturday and it starts with actual horseracing at Ascot. There hasn't been any of that since November, a consequence of the weather Gods turning against jump racing this winter.

Ascot gets to stage a strong-looking card, with double-figure fields in all the handicaps, and we can hope the ground will have a bit more mercy in it than has been the case elsewhere after vertidraining took place this week, as well as watering. So there seems no reason to fear our thrills may be swiped from us on the day by abandonment or non-runners.

Shishkin passing the post in front, that's something we haven't seen for more than a year. But perhaps the revival starts here, over an extra five and a half furlongs in the Betfair Ascot Chase? He was unbeaten over fences when rallying to pip Energumene here 13 months ago and you'd never have thought that day he would go 0-2 the rest of the year.