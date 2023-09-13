Racing Post logo
Quality fare on opening day of what promises to be a St Leger meeting to remember

Doncaster hosts its first Betfred St Leger meeting since being officially handed the royal seals that bestow city status with a mood of confidence about the place. 

The fun and frolics of the Leger Legends have now been pushed back to a family-friendly Sunday slot, replaced with a no-nonsense blast of quality opening-day action. 

A pair of Group 2s restricted to fillies burnish the new day one, ably backed up by a hugely lucrative sales race that could spark the biggest celebrations of the afternoon for connections of the winner. 

Scott BurtonFrance correspondent
Published on 13 September 2023Last updated 18:00, 13 September 2023
