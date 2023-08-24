Punting pointer: meet the trainer hoping 'the best-handicapped filly in the country' can continue his hot streak

John Wainwright is riding the crest of a wave at the minute and he is hoping Dandy's Angel can help him continue to operate as one of the most in-form trainers in the country when she tackles the PDM Buildbase Scotland British Stallions EBF Fillies' Handicap (5.45 ) at Hamilton.

Wainwright, based in Malton, North Yorkshire, has sent out two winners from his last five runners in the last 14 days for a strike-rate of 40 per cent.

One of those was Dandy's Angel, who bids for her fifth win of the season having scored at Carlisle and three times at Beverley, and the trainer is hoping his trip to Scotland proves fruitful.

"She's been the best-handicapped filly in the country", Wainwright said. "It's just the little things she's ironed out and she wants to win. It's a long way from Beverley but she's nearly there now.

"It's a tricky race tonight, but she looks well in again, doesn't she? We seem to be just ahead of the handicapper all the time. She started off on a mark of 54 this year, first and second time, then she's won four races and her last win still only came off 57.

"She's gone up to 61 now, but as a two-year-old she was rated nearly as high as 70. She's just got stronger and more amenable, her stalls problem isn't as bad now and she quickens well off a pace, so we're very hopeful.

"I thought she did well last time and she's up in class. We take the 3lb off, but it's good prize-money up there – if she wins she's put icing on the cake."

Ryan Sexton will again be in the saddle and the apprentice has been successful on every ride he has taken for Wainwright this year, with three wins coming on Dandy's Angel and the most recent on Elettaria at Carlisle.

On Sexton, the trainer added: "He's a nice lad. He rode another winner for us the other day. He's very stylish and he's got very good hands – he stands out in his races.

"All being well he'll take off and be top up north. Once his claim goes, that's going to be the hard part, but he's with a big yard so it should be all right."

Having a fine season with three 1m2f wins at Beverley and one over 1m1f at Carlisle, on varied ground; 5lb penalty after last week's win looks tough on the face of it, but she knuckled down and saw the race out so well that day that another telling challenge must not be ruled out.

Dandy's Angel 17:45 Hamilton View Racecard Jky: Ryan Sexton (3lb) Tnr: John Wainwright

Elettaria's victory took Wainwright to eight winners for the year, his highest tally and most prize-money since 2007.

Wainwright said: "With 12 licensed stables, and obviously not all 12 going with injuries and jumpers, it's been good so far. We've had three good years really. We had seven winners last year, six the year before, and it's just been a change.

"We've just been lucky perhaps, they've kept healthy this year. We've done well. We hold back with a few for the all-weather again – it's all about placing them in the right races."

The trainer was keen to make it known that his operation couldn't work without his family and touched on some problems he, and many others, are currently facing.

He said: "It's just a family affair, me, my wife and my daughter. I mean 20 years ago I'd have had 30, 40 horses, but we've got our own place and we do everything ourselves. There are a couple of riders, but we've struggled.

"We work hard but we have to and that's one of the reasons we keep going because financially we don't make any money. High feed prices, straw and hay, everything has gone up. If we had a massive wage bill, bloody hell, we just wouldn't survive.

"We would be out of it like a lot of them [trainers] that are struggling at the moment – there'll be a few more that go. There's been a lot gone in the last 12 months.

"We've done well and at my age – I'm 66 in March – I've got to do something and keep going. Prize-money has got a bit better and it will be a bonus if tonight if we can win that one. My trainer's percentage will go up again!"

