Punting pointer: Hat-trick seeking mare bids to provide in-form trainer with career-best season on the Flat at Goodwood

Victor Dartnall saddled three winners from four runners in August and Lhebayeb is the first horse to represent the trainer in September at Goodwood on Tuesday.

Lhebayeb won twice at Bath last month and bids to complete the hat-trick in the opening 1m3f handicap (1.35 ). Dartnall steps his five-year-old up to Class 5 company and the mare will receive weight from all 13 of her rivals of a revised mark of 59.

Apprentice Callum Hutchinson , who steered Dartnall’s other August winner Salta Resta to a 10-1 success at Chepstow , takes over the ride from Callum Shepherd. Dartnall said: "She’s gone up 4lb but Callum takes 3lb off and the trip is ideal. I’m really pleased with her and I’m looking forward to a decent run."

Lhebayeb was a 22-race maiden before the first of her Bath wins but had been posting consistent efforts in defeat. The daughter of Alhebayeb has finished in the first three on seven of her last eight starts.

Dartnall said: "Lhebayeb’s half-sister City Escape , who’s a year older, didn’t win until her 28th run and now she’s won six."

Dartnall is already enjoying his best season on the Flat in terms of prize-money but should Lhebayeb extend her winning sequence, the trainer will surpass his previous best tally of six winners achieved in 2014.

"The horses have been running well since last November," said Dartnall. "We don’t have that many but they’ve all been performing well so long may it continue. It’ll soon go the other way!"

Dartnell, an eight-time Graded-winning trainer over jumps, is better known for his staying chasers having landed the Midlands Grand National in 2009 with Russian Trigger and the 2012 Grand National Trial with Giles Cross.

However, a £1 stake on all 19 of his Flat runners in 2023 would have returned a profit of £14.13. On his flourishing Flat string, Dartnall said: "A few years ago an owner moved their horses to me and I had six winners.

"I’ve never really been sent a horse of any particular value but I’ve got some nice ones – Lhebayeb, Sympathise and Salta Resta . Sympathise disappointed last time but she’ll be back, she had a couple of issues we had to put right. Salta Resta won nicely the other day and hopefully there’s more to come there."

Back Yourself made a successful handicap debut on his third start for Dartnell since joining from Johnny Murtagh and the 8-1 winner is the trainer’s only jumps runner so far this season.

"I don’t like summer jumping, it just injures them," he explained. "My last runner over jumps was at Ffos Las in May and he won."

Dartnall expects his first jump runners to be in late October and added: "For a small yard, you start losing horses to injury then you’ll have no horses left so I’d rather look after them."

