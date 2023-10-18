Punting pointer: five-time course winner attempts to better last year's neck-second off 13lb lower in Wetherby handicap

Fransham returns to Wetherby for his seasonal debut to contest the 2m handicap hurdle (4.08 ), in which he was second off a 13lb higher mark on his reappearance last year.

Fransam was beaten a neck when trying to concede 21lb to subsequent winner Collingham after a 202-day break and he returns to the North Yorkshire venue off the back a similar 182-day absence on Wednesday.

The Pam Sly -trained nine-year-old was last seen finishing ninth at Cheltenham’s April meeting in a race that has worked out well since.

Black Poppy followed up off 5lb higher to beat 16 rivals and land Haydock’s prestigious Swinton Hurdle after winning at Cheltenham, while the fourth and fifth have also come out and won since.

Even Elham Valley, beaten 13 and a half lengths by Fransham, has won since despite finishing last of the 13 runners. Fransham has been dropped 4lb and returns to a track where he has form figures of 2115111U32543.

Fransham’s three handicap hurdle victories over this course and distance have been off marks of 122, 125 and 130. Therefore, his current rating of 122 is clearly a winnable one and Fransham was hardly disgraced in third on his last visit to Wetherby, when he gave 12lb and a beating to Saturday’s Silver Trophy winner Pyramid Place.

Pam Sly: trainer runs Fransham at Wetherby today

Fransham has won and finished runner-up twice in five starts after a period of more than 100 days off the track and Sly said: “Hopefully we get a nice run out of him. He should be nice and fresh which he likes to be. Good ground will be fine for him.

“Now that he’s got a bit older we won’t be able to drop him out too far. He’s going to sit in behind the leaders I think as they get a bit slower as they get older.”

Fransham’s affinity with Wetherby was demonstrated by the fact that his sole success over fences, a discipline which he didn’t take to according to his trainer, came at the track off a mark of 136 in November 2021.

“He didn’t like chasing,” Sly said. “I know he won one over fences but he didn’t like it. There’s no point asking them to do it if they don’t like it.”

Fransham is the general 11-4 favourite to begin his campaign, in which he will be kept over hurdles, with a victory.

Spotlight comment

Wasn't at his best for much of last season but he does run this track particularly well and very nearly won this 12 months ago off 13lb higher; commands huge respect.

Fransham 16:08 Wetherby View Racecard Jky: Paul O'Brien Tnr: Pam Sly

