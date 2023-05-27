Punters put their trust in Aidan O'Brien as Paddington shortens for Irish 2,000 Guineas

The Aidan O'Brien-trained Paddington has been cut to 3-1 (from 4) to strike in the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas (), with the mount of Ryan Moore the big market mover in the Classic this morning.

The Ballydoyle first string is 2-2 this season, having followed up his handicap success at Naas with an impressive Listed win at the Curragh at the start of the month. He is having his first test in Group company and is the preference for Moore over O'Brien's other raiders Cairo and Age Of Kings.

Favourite Royal Scotsman is steady at the top of the market at 2-1. The Paul and Oliver Cole-trained challenger was third in the Guineas at Newmarket and is looking to become the third British winner of the race in the last five years.

Elsewhere, Moss Tucker is the most notable mover on the card, with the Ken Condon-trained course winner shortening to 4-1 (from 11-2) for the Weatherbys Ireland Greenlands Stakes (). He was a smart winner at Naas on his penultimate start before finishing second on return last week.

The ground eased to good all over at the Curragh and it is forecast to be a warm, sunny day for the second day of the Irish Guineas meeting.

Brendan Sheridan, clerk of the course at the Curragh, said on Saturday: "We watered after racing here on Friday night and the ground on both tracks is now good.

"There will be selective watering to continue this morning on the round course and we'll have fresh ground on both tracks – we didn't race out in the country yesterday. We've moved over the rail on the straight course seven yards.

"The forecast is for dry [weather] and warm temperatures and we're in a good place. We're all good to go."

Key absentee at Haydock

The Platinum Queen is notably weak in the market for the feature race in Britain this weekend, the Betfred Temple Stakes (), at Haydock.

She is making her first start for Roger Varian having enjoyed a sensational juvenile campaign, finishing second in the Nunthorpe and landing the Prix de l'Abbaye against older horses in October. This will be her first run since disappointing at the Breeders' Cup in November.

Twilight Calls, Royal Aclaim and Dramatised are battling for favouritism in the Group 2 contest, while there has been support for Live In The Dream who is 11-2 (from 7).

Al Dasim is a notable non-runner having been taken out of the Betfred-sponsored Sandy Lane Stakes () due to the going.

The George Boughey-trained sprinter was 8-1 for the Group 2 prize having won five of his last six starts and his withdrawal has led to Little Big Bear shortening to 5-4 (from 6-4) at the top of the market.

The ground at Haydock is good to firm, good in places. Watering took place on the back straight and bends overnight and conditions are expected to be similar to the previous two days.

Clerk of the course Kirkland Tellwright said: "It's been lovely, we've had a good week with nice ground for the first two days and it should be the same for the third.

"We watered a bit last night, we'd watered the straight on Friday morning and just did the bends and back straight last night.

"I think it'll ride pretty consistent and it'll be a lovely, warm day."

