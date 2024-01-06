Punters latching on to last week's Welsh National wonders in feature race at Wincanton

Trainer Gary Moore and jockey Caoilin Quinn were the toast of punters at last week's Welsh National meeting and the in-form pair are attracting attention in Saturday's most valuable race.

Moore and Quinn combined for victory on big-race favourites Nassalam (Welsh National) and Salver (Juvenile Hurdle) at Chepstow and their contender in the £26,000 handicap chase (2.40 ) at Wincanton, Iconic Muddle , has been well supported in the market.

The 11-year-old is set for his first run since April at a meeting which survived a morning inspection and his odds have been cut to 11-2 (from 7) in places.

The consistent veteran was second on last season's reappearance after a longer absence and will "definitely like the heavy ground", according to Moore.

The Venetia Williams-trained Georges Saint is solid at the head of the market at around 2-1 for the 2m4f contest, which is one of four races from Wincanton on ITV4.

Moore and Quinn team up earlier with Angel's Dream in the 2.05 and the six-year-old is also popular with his price into 7-1 (from 9), while the trainer's Intimate , ridden by Charlie Deutsch, is also a market positive in the £25,000 handicap hurdle (3.15 ), having been shortened to 7-2 (from 4). The Paul Nicholls-trained favourite Individualiste has drifted out to 2-1 (from 13-8) in the same race.

Nicholls has withdrawn Magic Saint from the 1.30 at Wincanton , for which the field is down to four with Artemis Kimbo also a non-runner.

There are also four races on ITV4 from Newcastle, where We Got Your Back has been backed into 14-1 (from 25) in the 1.40 with Brian Hughes in the saddle.

Favourite Empty Nest is a non-runner in the 2.50 at Newcastle , with Goodoldbill and Attention All now vying for favouritism around the 3-1 mark.

At Cork, the JP McManus-owned Weihnachts (3.07) has been backed into 11-4, having been as big as 9-1 when the betting opened on Friday.



The ground at Wincanton is heavy, soft in places on the chase course, while it is soft, heavy in places at Newcastle.

Each race at Newcastle will start ten minutes later, beginning with the 11.55, which will go off at 12.05.

The first six races at Wincanton will start five minutes later than the published race time, beginning with the 12.20, which will now go off at 12.25. The final race at Wincanton, the 3.50, is unaffected.

Market movers

Wincanton

2.05 Angel's Dream 7-1 (from 9)

2.40 Iconic Muddle 11-2 (from 7)

3.15 Intimate 7-2 (from 4); Individualiste 2-1 (from 13-8)

Newcastle

1.40 We Got Your Back 14-1 (from 25)

Key non-runners

Wincanton

1.30 1 Magic Saint; 5 Artemis Kimbo

Newcastle

1.40 5 Lunar Chief

2.50 5 Coolkill; 6 Empty Nest

