Punters and race enthusiasts spoilt for choice with two Premier Raceday meetings
After the famine comes the feast.
Starved of high-class Sandown action last Saturday owing to the latest storm to hit an already saturated Britain, racing enthusiasts have not one but two Premier racedays to gorge on.
The ITV4 cameras are at Warwick, Kempton and Wetherby to televise some cracking action that should cater to all tastes, and with £100,000 in prize-money, it is not surprising Warwick’s Wigley Group Classic Handicap Chase (3.00) has attracted a big field of 14.
- Smart View: who comes out best of the runners in Warwick's £100,000 Classic Chase?
- 1.10 Wetherby: 'He goes there with a decent shout' - analysis and quotes for the Towton Novices' Chase
- 2.07 Kempton: 'We're hopeful of a big run' - can Pic D'Orhy land another Silviniaco Conti for Paul Nicholls?
- 1.57 Fairyhouse: 'He's in terrific form and I wouldn't swap him' - which trainer is keen on his chances of landing a big pot?
- 3.00 Warwick: 'The track and the trip will suit and she's in great form' - can Gavin Cromwell land more British spoils in Classic Chase?
