Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Previews
premium

Punters and race enthusiasts spoilt for choice with two Premier Raceday meetings

After the famine comes the feast.

Starved of high-class Sandown action last Saturday owing to the latest storm to hit an already saturated Britain, racing enthusiasts have not one but two Premier racedays to gorge on.

The ITV4 cameras are at Warwick, Kempton and Wetherby to televise some cracking action that should cater to all tastes, and with £100,000 in prize-money, it is not surprising Warwick’s Wigley Group Classic Handicap Chase (3.00) has attracted a big field of 14.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Richard BirchReporter

Published on 12 January 2024inPreviews

Last updated 18:00, 12 January 2024

icon
more inPreviews
more inPreviews