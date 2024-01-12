Punters and race enthusiasts spoilt for choice with two Premier Raceday meetings

After the famine comes the feast.

Starved of high-class Sandown action last Saturday owing to the latest storm to hit an already saturated Britain, racing enthusiasts have not one but two Premier racedays to gorge on.

The ITV4 cameras are at Warwick, Kempton and Wetherby to televise some cracking action that should cater to all tastes, and with £100,000 in prize-money, it is not surprising Warwick’s Wigley Group Classic Handicap Chase (3.00 ) has attracted a big field of 14.