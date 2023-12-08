Promising Willmount looking to following in the footsteps of stablemate and Champion Hurdle ace Constitution Hill
It was not long ago that Nicky Henderson had a crop of novice hurdlers including Constitution Hill and Jonbon and, even in his wildest dreams, the top trainer probably cannot envisage finding another pair as talented quite so soon, but this autumn's intake promise plenty.
They include Willmount, who runs first thing at Sandown on Saturday (11.35) in the colours of Olly Harris having cost £340,000 after winning a point-to-point in February last year.
The smart prospect then landed two bumpers for Neil Mulholland before Harris switched him to Henderson's historic Seven Barrows stable on the edge of Lambourn over the summer.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 8 December 2023inPreviews
Last updated 18:00, 8 December 2023
- Watch: preview and tipping show for Tingle Creek day at Sandown with Tom Segal and Robbie Wilders
- 1.42 Navan: 'We've had this race in mind for her for quite a while' - who catches the eye off low weight?
- 'I love him and the 4-1 looks huge' - Andrew Thornton joins our panel of experts to assess the weekend action
- 1.07 Navan: can Lecky Watson follow in the footsteps of stars like Mikael D'Haguenet and Bellshill in Grade 2 novice hurdle?
- Hong Kong Cup: can Luxembourg overcome a 92-day break or will Romantic Warrior defend his title?
- Watch: preview and tipping show for Tingle Creek day at Sandown with Tom Segal and Robbie Wilders
- 1.42 Navan: 'We've had this race in mind for her for quite a while' - who catches the eye off low weight?
- 'I love him and the 4-1 looks huge' - Andrew Thornton joins our panel of experts to assess the weekend action
- 1.07 Navan: can Lecky Watson follow in the footsteps of stars like Mikael D'Haguenet and Bellshill in Grade 2 novice hurdle?
- Hong Kong Cup: can Luxembourg overcome a 92-day break or will Romantic Warrior defend his title?