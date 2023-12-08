Promising Willmount looking to following in the footsteps of stablemate and Champion Hurdle ace Constitution Hill

It was not long ago that Nicky Henderson had a crop of novice hurdlers including Constitution Hill and Jonbon and, even in his wildest dreams, the top trainer probably cannot envisage finding another pair as talented quite so soon, but this autumn's intake promise plenty.

They include Willmount , who runs first thing at Sandown on Saturday (11.35) in the colours of Olly Harris having cost £340,000 after winning a point-to-point in February last year.

The smart prospect then landed two bumpers for Neil Mulholland before Harris switched him to Henderson's historic Seven Barrows stable on the edge of Lambourn over the summer.