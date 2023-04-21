Racing Post logo
Prepare to laud Jonjo O'Neill if Monbeg Genius completes his National set at Ayr

Monbeg Genius: a popular selection for Saturday's big race
Monbeg Genius, red cap, could give Jonjo O'Neill a first success in the Scottish Grand National.Credit: John Grossick

Wouldn't you love to see it? If this week's market move proves inspired and Monbeg Genius wins the Coral Scottish Grand National, that would give the ever-genial Jonjo O'Neill the full set of major Nationals.

I associate the great man more with races like the Welsh and the Midlands versions, both of which he has won twice. He has an affinity with staying chasers which few can match. When you need a slogger who can keep his wheels turning through a sea of mud, send for Jonjo.

He is also that rare thing, a British-based trainer who has gone over the water on Easter Monday and come back with a trophy. Thanks to Butler's Cabin and Shutthefrontdoor, he's landed two Irish Nationals. Since the first of those wins, in 2007, only one other trainer has successfully raided the race from Britain and it might be some time before it happens again.

Chris CookSenior reporter
Published on 21 April 2023Last updated 18:00, 21 April 2023
