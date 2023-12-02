Popular chaser Top Ville Ben breaks new ground with first all-weather start at Southwell

Top Ville Ben has contested many of Britain's biggest chases but is set to break new ground on Sunday when he lines up on the all-weather in a Southwell "Jumpers' Bumper" (2.55 ).

The 11-year-old, whose biggest success came in the 2019 Rowland Meyrick Handicap Chase, has twice run at the Cheltenham Festival and lined up in the 2022 Grand National. After falling on his reappearance this season, he will make only his second start on the Flat for dual-purpose trainer Phil Kirby before once again being aimed at veterans' chases.

"It's just to fill a hole," said Kirby. "He fell at Aintree last time and there wasn't much for him. We want to get a run into him and it was either run here or take him for a gallop. He's probably not an all-weather horse but his run on the Flat at Salisbury in 2017 was actually pretty good. He actually ran a blinder and got a really high Racing Post Rating of 100.

"Hopefully they'll have it nice and slow on Sunday and he can have a good gallop round before we go back to the veterans' chases. He's still fairly lightly raced for a horse of his age."

Top Ville Ben made his debut for Nicky Henderson in December 2016, two months before the youngest of his four rivals, the Mark Walford-trained Punxsutawney Phil, was born. Henderson is represented by Captain Morgs , who finished second at Huntingdon on his second start this season, while the field is completed by Go Fox and Anglers Crag .

With sub-zero temperatures threatening meetings this weekend, the BHA on Wednesday confirmed seven bumpers would be run at Southwell. Among the trainers to take advantage is James Owen, who has made a promising start since taking out his licence in December last year, highlighted by Burdett Road's victory in the Grade 2 Triumph Hurdle Trial under Harry Cobden at Cheltenham last month.

Owen is set to run Jimmy Boy (1.45 ) and Grozni (3.25 ), who will make his stable debut after switching from Cheltenham Festival-winning trainer Charles Byrnes. He made his first start over fences in May 2023 and was last seen winning a beginners' chase at Downpatrick in August.

"He was due to have his first start for me at Doncaster on December 16 but with this race popping up, I thought it would be worth giving him a bit of a prep run before it," the trainer said. "This should set him up for that, which is what these races are all about. He works nicely and will come on for the run but he's fit enough to do himself justice.

"He's on an upward curve. He won his last chase in Ireland and the form of that race has worked out well, with a few of those behind him going on to win. He's got plenty of options this season. He could go back over hurdles or novice chasing. He won't have a massively difficult campaign as I believe next year will be his time."

