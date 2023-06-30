Plenty to choose from on day with top-class Pretty Polly and big-field Plate puzzle

The vast majority of racing fans fall into one of two camps. You are generally either most excited by the highest level of performance, the very best taking each other on in a quest to find out who is fastest, or it is the most competitive races that do it for you – trying to solve the riddle of 16-plus runners weighted to finish in a dead-heat. This Saturday has both.

Unsurprisingly perhaps, the man who proved himself in a league of his own last week, Ryan Moore, has opted for the €300,000 Pretty Polly at the Curragh in which he dons the John Magnier silks to ride the blue-blooded Above The Curve. But while only four horses are shorter than 16-1 for the 1m2f Yulong-sponsored Group 1, there are double the runners in that price bracket for the £150,000 JenningsBet Northumberland Plate. It is a race for the many, not the few.

Thursday's draw was not kind to ante-post favourite Post Impressionist, who has found himself halfway to Berwick in stall 19 of 19. That is a challenge for Tom Marquand to overcome, but otherwise there is a lot to like about the lightly raced four-year-old. He is trained by William Haggas, who is something of a master at picking up valuable pots with horses en route to bigger things – think Dubai Honour, Sea La Rosa, Addeybb and Urban Fox.