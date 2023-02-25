Chinks in Lord North's armour? Support comes in against the odds-on favourite in Winter Derby

The Flat features on the ITV4 schedule with two races from Lingfield and punters are hoping for an upset in the Winter Derby () as Tyrrhenian Sea is proving popular against odds-on favourite Lord North.

There was no surprise in the three-time Group 1 winner heading the market, as he's rated 12lb higher than his closest rival and usually keeps much higher company than this.

However, he was beaten off a similar layoff when second in this race last year, albeit to subsequent Group 1 scorer Alenquer, and he may prefer a more galloping track to the sharp bend of Lingfield, so there are possible chinks in his armour and reasons to oppose him at odds of 8-11.

The support seems to lie with the Roger Varian-trained Tyrrhenian Sea, who also makes his reappearance here having not been seen since finishing midfield in the Balmoral Handicap at Ascot in October.

The now five-year-old won his first three starts – all on the sand at Newcastle – before two near misses when upped to this mile-and-a-quarter trip, never getting a run at Kempton on his first try before going down by half a length to Group 2 winner Living Legend.

He wasn't beaten far carrying big weights in mile handicaps on his last three starts and definitely looks worth another go at this longer distance.

He's the joint-youngest in the field and still open to plenty of improvement, which are very plausible reasons for him being supported into 9-2 from 6-1.

Supreme hope Hansard a big drifter in the Dovecote

The four-timer-seeking Hansard has been a big drifter this morning for the Dovecote Novices' Hurdle (), despite being unbeaten over hurdles and connections hopeful he may head to the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival next.

Gary Moore's five-year-old, who won a bumper when trained in Ireland by Charles O'Brien, made an impressive winning debut over hurdles in a Huntingdon novice, travelling extremely well before clearing away on the run-in.

Hansard: unbeaten hurdler is on the drift in the Dovecote Credit: Alan Crowhurst

The four-timer-seeking Hansard has been a big drifter this morning for the Dovecote Novices' Hurdle (), despite being unbeaten over hurdles and connections hopeful he may head to the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival next.

Gary Moore's five-year-old, who won a bumper when trained in Ireland by Charles O'Brien, made an impressive winning debut over hurdles in a Huntingdon novice, travelling extremely well before clearing away on the run-in.

He backed that up with victory at Plumpton last month, getting the better of the 126-rated Master Chewy, who finished sixth in the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury on his next start. Hansard is the only runner in the field to hold an entry at the festival next month.

Despite all of that, he can now be backed at 15-8 having been a firm favourite at 11-8 this morning, with Rubaud the main mover towards the top of the market.

Paul Nicholls' runner, whose last start came when finishing down the field in the Betfair Hurdle, won his first two starts this season at Taunton in comfortable fashion before finding the 138-rated Rare Edition too good at this course on Boxing Day.

Rubaud is a general 9-4 (from 3-1) to get back to winning ways and inflict a first defeat over hurdles on Hansard.

Get all the tips and tools you need to make the most of today's fantastic racing by taking out a subscription to Racing Post Members' Club with our latest special offer. Click to find out more.

Perseus Way backed against leading British Triumph Hurdle in the Adonis

Milton Harris seeks back-to-back wins in the Adonis Juvenile Hurdle () at Kempton with leading British Triumph Hurdle contender Scriptwriter, but Perseus Way is being backed against him despite having already lost to him this season.

The pair met in a Grade 2 at Cheltenham in November, with Scriptwriter coming out on top by two and a quarter lengths, but he had the advantage of hurdling experience with a Sedgefield maiden win to his name from the month before.

Perseus Way (left): lost to Scriptwriter (centre) on his debut in November Credit: Edward Whitaker

Perseus Way, an 80-rated Flat horse when trained by Owen Burrows, was making his debut for Gary Moore and ran extremely well despite not hurdling with the greatest amount of fluency.

The son of Sea The Stars followed that with a 24-length victory in a maiden hurdle at Leicester before finishing third in the Grade 2 Finale at Chepstow to Comfort Zone, who also got the better of Scriptwriter on Trials day last month.

His latest victory over Samuel Spade was well-advertised when the runner-up won a Huntingdon novice by 16 lengths on Thursday, and with more experience under his belt, punters believe Perseus Way can reverse debut form with Scriptwriter here, with the Moore runner a general 13-2, having been 8-1 this morning.

Going 'walking dead' at Kempton

Clerk of the course Barney Clifford said that the course at Kempton was "walking quite dead" ahead of its seven-race jumps card, which features plenty of horses who are likely to head to the Cheltenham Festival.

The course received 4mm of rainfall on Wednesday, and a further 2mm of rain overnight, which should be good news for trainers who have had to pull runners out due to quick conditions recently.

"The going is good, good to soft in places. We had 2mm of rain overnight and 6mm of rain in total since Wednesday," said Clifford. "We had hoped it would dry a bit by today but the course still walks quite dead."

Seven races are to be shown on ITV4, four of which are at Kempton, with Newcastle's Eider Chase (3.25) and two races on the all-weather at Lingfield completing the schedule.

Christian Williams is looking for back-to-back successes in the marathon chase at Newcastle, where the ground was described as good to soft, and he has the current market leader Kitty's Light, who is looking to break a losing streak going back almost two years.

The feature at Lingfield is the Group 3 BetUk Winter Derby (2.05), where John and Thady Gosden hold a strong hand, with Harrovian, 2021 winner Forest Of Dean and three-time Group 1 winner Lord North who currently heads the market.

The going is standard at the Surrey venue, which also hosts the Listed Hever Sprint (1.30), where One Night Stand will look to back up his surprise victory from last year.

Market movers

Kempton

1.50 Perseus Way 13-2 (from 8-1)

3.40 Hansard 2-1 (from 11-8), Rubaud 9-4 (from 3-1)

Lingfield

2.05 Tyrrhenian Sea 9-2 (from 6-1)

Non-runners

Kempton

4.10 Locks' Corner (not eaten up), Royaume Uni (not eaten up)

5.20 Freddie's Song (not eaten up)

Lingfield

12.55 Borntobealeader (blood analysis not normal)

3.15 Bear on The Loose (travel)

3.50 Cuban Grey (cut leg)

4.25 Reel Of Fortune (self cert)

5.00 One Step Beyond (blood analysis not normal), Millions Memories (infected foot)

Newcastle

2.18 Ritson (going)

3.25 Young Bull (going)

Best bookmaker offers

have a new customer offer available. Sign up .

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers, and all you need is an account. Sign up .

are offering new customers free bets when they sign up. You can get them, along with money-back specials and extra places, .

have lots of offers, extra places and money-back offers. Sign up for a new account .

New customers can claim free bets here and benefit from their money-back offers .

To get a free bet from , simply sign up to a new account .

Don't have a account? They have an offer for new customers .

If you're a new customer, will give you a free bet. Sign up to claim.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Saturday's previews:

Sign up to receive , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.