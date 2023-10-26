Perfect conditions draw the great and the good to Cheltenham's highly anticipated opening day of the season
What a difference a year makes. This time 12 months ago officials at Cheltenham were having to water to produce safe ground for the track's opening fixture of the season. The going was good to firm, good in places and any trainer with an eye on spring targets was tempted to hang fire.
After almost four inches of rain this month alone, there is no danger of the word 'firm' featuring in the Cheltenham going description over the next two days and the opening afternoon of the Showcase meeting is set to start on ground that offers no excuses.
The official description was good to soft, good in places on the eve of a meeting which has attracted 86 runners across seven races, including three contests boasting 16 runners or more. What a blissful way to begin.
