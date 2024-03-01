Penzance bids to set up £75,000 bonus tilt on Finals Day by sealing four-timer in Middle Distance Trial Handicap

The two trials day fixtures for the All-Weather Championships Finals Day are new additions to this year’s winter calendar and the winner of each of the six £45,000 handicaps on this card will earn a free entry to Good Friday's card at Newcastle and a £30,000 bonus should they follow up.

There is even more money on offer for The Horse Watchers-owned and Mick Appleby-trained Penzance , who could set up a tilt at a £75,000 bonus on March 29 if successful in this 1m2f event, having already won on the first trials day at Newcastle in January.

Penzance recorded his first triple-figure Racing Post Rating last time so there is likely still mileage in his revised official mark of 92, while those in behind him at Newcastle have won eight races since. There is lots to like about his chance.

Simon and Ed Crisford previously trained Penzance and are represented with Base Note , who finished second in the Easter Classic at Newcastle last season.

That race has changed from a conditions race to a handicap this campaign, which will make life harder for the classier types, but Base Note has to be respected in this event following some solid runs in Listed company. He won a handicap at Chelmsford in November and runs off 1lb higher when taking into account Harry Burns' 3lb claim.

Old Peculier is one to note near the bottom of the weights for Kildare trainer Mark Fahey. He is 3-3 at Dundalk since blinkers were applied but RPRs suggest there might not be much leeway off a mark 28lb higher than when his winning run began in December.

What they say

Simon Crisford, joint-trainer of Base Note

The handicapper has a proper grip on him, so it's tough to find him the right spots, but he's in good heart and this track will suit him better than Southwell did.

Chris Dixon, member of The Horse Watchers, owners of Zealot and Penzance

Penzance is progressive and we were really impressed with his attitude last time – the race didn’t go ideally but he still managed to win. The form has worked out really well and I’m hopeful there’s a bit more in the locker. Zealot will be a fair bit sharper for his return at Wolverhampton. The drop in trip will suit him but the track might be an issue as he’s a big horse.

Marco Botti, trainer of Felix

He runs well at this track and hopefully goes there with a squeak. The start will be important for him as he has been a little slowly away recently.

Mark Fahey, trainer of Old Peculier

This is a huge step up in grade but his three wins at Dundalk have been pretty decisive, and if we are going to have a crack at a good pot now is the time to do it with a light weight on our back. Blinkers have been the key to him and he's now showing on the track what he shows at home. We’re hopeful he can keep the good run going.

Analysis and reporting by Jack Haynes

