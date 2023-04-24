Paul Townend keeps faith with Appreciate It - but Journey With Me could stun Mullins stars

Paul Townend's unwavering loyalty to Appreciate It continues here as he has once again opted to ride the runaway winner of the 2021 Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham ahead of a few better-fancied stablemates.

Townend picked Appreciate It over El Fabiolo in the Irish Arkle back in February and he kept the faith for the WillowWarm Gold Cup at Fairyhouse 16 days ago when beaten by stablemates Flame Bearer and Sir Gerhard.

He has over four lengths to find with Sir Gerhard from that tussle but Townend obviously thinks the step up in trip and the application of a tongue-strap can turn that form around. It remains to be seen.

Appreciate It, Sir Gerhard and James Du Berlais have all been to Cheltenham and Fairyhouse, but Journey With Me has been to neither. He comes here fresh and well and Henry de Bromhead has taken baby steps with him this season.

That patient approach could pay handsome dividends as all his form is starting to stack up. He beat Brides Hill and Flame Bearer in a beginners' chase at Naas before Christmas and that pair are now rated 140 and 156 respectively.

Journey With Me has a freshness advantage over his main rivals Credit: Patrick McCann

It turns out there was no shame in losing out narrowly to subsequent Mares' Chase heroine Impervious on the inside track here in mid-January, and he was well on top at the line when winning a Grade 3 at Naas last month.

His form figures when there has been either soft or heavy in the going description read 111FF121. He looks the one to beat here.

Classic Getaway hasn't been seen since November so this is a big ask, despite the fact he earned a Racing Post Rating of 151 for that stylish success at Gowran, while Feronily acquitted himself well against his elders at Cork last time. He looked a natural over fences and is not out of this either.

Only two favourites have obliged in the last decade and Bob Olinger, Monkfish, Don Poli and Don Cossack have all been beaten over the years.

What they say

Willie Mullins, trainer of Appreciate It, Classic Getaway, James Du Berlais and Sir Gerhard

Paul [Townend] thinks that Appreciate It needs this longer trip. He'll go on the ground and we've put a tongue-tie on which might benefit him. Sir Gerhard is our top-rated horse in here and he ran very well at Fairyhouse. He comes back here a little quick but there isn't anything else left for him this season. Patrick [Mullins] got a great tune out of him at Fairyhouse and he jumped well. I was a little bit disappointed that he didn't pick up a little better which doesn't bode well going up to three miles but as a bumper horse I always thought he wouldn't have trouble staying. Classic Getaway has only run only once over fences but takes his chance here despite the lack of experience. It'll obviously be his last opportunity as a novice. James Du Berlais' rating would suggest he needs to improve but I suppose going up to three miles could help him do just that.

Emmet Mullins, trainer of Feronily

He jumped well on the whole at Cork and it was impressive to see him do that in that sort of company. This is probably another step up again and he's off level weights this time, but we're hoping he can give a good account of himself.

Henry de Bromhead, trainer of Journey With Me

We were all pretty keen for him to try three miles, so that is why we swerved Fairyhouse and decided to come here instead. You'd like to think the ground should be ideal for him and he goes there in great form. We're all very happy with him.

