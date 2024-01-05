Paul Nicholls thinks Huelgoat has a 'nice chance' - but our analyst believes testing ground is a big concern

There is little in Huelgoat’s profile to suggest he wants slow ground, yet he is towards the head of the betting in this 2m4f handicap chase.

Huelgoat has form figures of 8668 on soft or heavy terrain and has registered six wins from 18 starts on other surfaces. After what we saw from him on soft at Sandown in December, the conditions at Wincanton must be a concern for his supporters.

His presence in the market is probably indicative of Paul Nicholls’ strong record at the Somerset track and the perceived weakness of this race, albeit he did run out an impressive winner over course and distance two starts back.

This is a softer assignment for Georges Saint than his other weekend entry at Sandown would have been and, like so many in the Venetia Williams stable, he has raised his game markedly since switching to fences.

That improvement has coincided with bog-like conditions at Ffos Las and Fakenham. It would be a surprise if a mark of 123 wasn’t some way shy of his ceiling and he failed to build on his recent wide-margin success after just three runs in chases in Britain.

In the case of every other runner there are a few questions to answer. Iconic Muddle is 11 and returning from nine months off, while Dibble Decker and Jacamar surely want quicker ground. Granted a thorough test in the mud, the two to give Georges Saint most to think about could be Go Steady and Honneur D’Ajonc .

Go Steady might be a 12-year-old but recorded back-to-back career-best displays on Racing Post Ratings just last year, the latter effort on heavy ground. He shaped okay in a good veterans’ chase at Cheltenham last time.

Early outsider Honneur D’Ajonc has been miles off it since scoring in a similar heat off 4lb higher on soft at Hereford last January but had looked progressive at that point. He is young enough to bounce back.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

Georges on a treble

Georges Saint had this race as a first preference over his second choice of engagement at the now-cancelled Sandown and bids for a hat-trick over fences.

The eight-year-old is 2-3 since reverting to chasing for Venetia Williams and should find the ground as attritional as when he scored from just two other finishers at Fakenham last time.

Venetia Williams: trainer of Georges Saint Credit: Edward Whitaker

A previous scorer at Ffos Las, Georges Saint is very much going the right way and this more demanding track should play to his strengths.

Jerry Roberts, spokesperson for Williams, said: “Fakenham looked an ideal opportunity for Georges Saint and basically he just outstayed them. I thought we were booked for third at the second-last but the two leaders just fell in a heap.”

What they say

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Huelgoat

He loves Wincanton, will not mind the ground and Freddie [Gingell] won on him at this track in November so he should have a nice chance. You can put a line through his last run at Sandown as he didn't stay the three miles. Harry Cobden blamed himself for being too positive that day.

Jane Williams, trainer of Honneur D’Ajonc

The track and trip should suit although he wouldn’t want to go further than this on heavy ground. He’s a versatile type and we're quietly hopeful of a nice run.

Dan Skelton, trainer of Go Steady

He should handle the testing ground and the track and trip should be no problem. He has a small chance in a tough race.

Gary Moore, trainer of Iconic Muddle

It’s his first run for a long time and he’s sure to come on for it. He’ll definitely like the heavy ground, though, and has a reasonable chance.

Reporting by David Milnes

