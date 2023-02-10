Paul Nicholls ready to turn back the clock at Betfair Hurdle meeting
Newbury’s meeting on Saturday was once the domain of Ditcheat greats, with the likes of Kauto Star, Denman, Master Minded and Azertyuiop landing major prizes for Paul Nicholls.
Those titans have long since gone and the dominance Nicholls held over the meeting is not as strong as it once was. But this year it might be different.
Between 2015 when the quirky Mr Mole, one of those horses Nicholls managed to overachieve with during his time with the champion trainer, won the Grade 2 Game Spirit Chase and Pic D’Orhy’s 33-1 win in the 2020 Betfair Hurdle, the champion trainer had no winners at the meeting. He had just one last year, Bravemansgame.
