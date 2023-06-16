'Our three all have an ideal profile' - analysis and key quotes for ultra-competitive Macmillan Sprint

Those averse to sprint handicaps like to refer to them as 'equine bingo'. That accusation can't be levelled at York's Macmillan Sprint. It has averaged 18 runners since 2015 yet, in all but one of those years, the winner has ended up with either the highest or second-highest career peak Racing Post Rating.

In other words, the best horse tends to win. That is a pretty major feat for a handicap and a mortal blow to the thinking that you might as well get your pin out for big-field sprints.

That said, finding the best horse isn't easy, with the race typically full of unexposed, well-connected three-year-olds. The big Yorkshire yards are heavily represented, yet the recent roll of honour includes more southern powerhouses than you would see for the Ayr Gold Cup or Portland.

Only four of the 22 declared runners are making their handicap debut, so handicap form is likely to come to the fore and the market has quite reasonably decided that the strongest such race was at Newmarket on May 20.

In 2022 that race was won by Harry Three, who took this race on his next run, and this year it went to Quinault, an expensive breeze-up lot who took a long time to catch light but has now won four in a row, rising 26lb in that time, and was authoritative in beating Washington Heights and Eminency at Newmarket. Fourth-placed Funny Story beat another couple of these at Nottingham on her next start.

Quinault has made all or most of the running for each of his recent wins, so it is notable he is drawn near the stands' rail in stall 20 of 22. York has a pace bias and, where those exist, having a rail nearby is typically a positive, although it is impossible to know for certain. There will surely be at least one rival group, making attack the only option, and the winning side at York is often determined by how well the leaders judge the fractions.

Of those drawn low, the likeliest leader will be Garner for Hollie Doyle, whose calling card is controlled aggression on the front. This handicap debutant made all at Lingfield last time on his first run for Archie Watson after more than a year off, so he has obvious room for improvement and is one of the most interesting runners.

Planas handed big chance on Quinault

Apprentice Connor Planas has earned the chance to bid for much the biggest win of his short career on ante-post favourite Quinault.

Planas rode his first winner just over a year ago, but there have been plenty more since then, including three from just four mounts this week.

The fact that he has ridden for three dozen different trainers this season shows how impressed observers have been with the 19-year-old’s style, so it was no surprise to see him chosen when Stuart Williams had to find a jockey to stand in for usual partner Luke Catton, who cannot do the weight.

Connor Planas aims to land the biggest win of his career on Quinault Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

Williams said: “I've been very happy with Quinault since Newmarket. He's uncomplicated to ride in a race and Connor is a good young lad.

"He's not a small horse, he has a good pedigree and he's been progressing nicely, so I hope he can still go a bit further."

While Williams will aim to take the prize outside Yorkshire for the fifth straight year, Kevin Ryan alone sends out three runners in a bid to keep it on home soil with Catch The Paddy, Washington Heights and Quintus Arrius.

Ryan’s son and assistant Adam said: “They all have an ideal profile. Washington Heights has put two great runs together at Newmarket and he should be better suited by York.

"Catch The Paddy ran a cracking race at York, was always going to come on for that first run and had form over six furlongs last year. And Quintus Arrius impressed with the way he travelled at Hamilton and is a fast, improving horse."

Quintus Arrius (right): impressed with the way he travelled at Hamilton Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

What they say

Charlie Hills, trainer of Rabaah

He’s got a nice draw and I've always liked him.

Cosmo Charlton, head racing manager for Hambleton Racing, owners of Garner

His inexperience could be an issue in a very competitive race but he’s in good form and won easily at Lingfield in a novice. We’re hoping his mark is fair and that he can make an impact in a race of this nature.

Clive Cox, trainer of Eminency and Redemption Time

Eminency was a little unlucky earlier in the year and didn’t get the best of draws at Windsor last time. I'm hoping the hustle and bustle of a race like this may suit him. Redemption Time showed himself to be back on track in his last run at York. I'm pleased to be stepping him back up to six furlongs.

James Horton, trainer of Pure Angel

She'll stay the six furlongs well and she ran a very good race at Goodwood, where she got flattened a furlong out and did well to stay on and finish second.

Tim Easterby, trainer of Spirit Of Applause and Northcliff

They have chances. Spirit Of Applause ran really well at Nottingham and was beaten by a decent horse. Northcliff will be suited by going back to six furlongs and has run well at York.

John Gosden, joint-trainer of Dark Kestrel

He was totally unsuited to the track when running on the all-weather at Lingfield last time. He had previously won nicely over a straight six furlongs at Doncaster and hopefully the return to a flatter track will help. He's just snuck in the bottom and hopefully should go well in an ultra-competitive race.

