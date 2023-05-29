'Our horses are running well and I’m very hopeful' - which trainer fancies his chances in an open-looking handicap

The sharp and undulating topography of Brighton tends to be a hub for course specialists and four of these have won already over track and trip.

The first place to start is with Little Blue Boy, who won this last season off the same mark. That success enhanced Little Blue Boy’s record to 4-6 at the East Sussex track as he took kindly to first-time cheekpieces, although this race is deeper. The eight-year-old also showed little on his return at Doncaster and connections reach for a tongue-tie in order to spark him back into life.

Roger Varian is an infrequent visitor to Brighton (2-9 over the past five seasons) and his Sir Winston could be one who takes to the track after a solid second at Lingfield last time. That is probably the best piece of recent form in this race.

An even rarer attendee on the south coast is Andrea Atzeni, who partners Rawyaan. Atzeni’s trips to Brighton have been fruitful as he is 3-6 (50 per cent) over the previous five years and this course-and-distance winner has slipped back to a competitive mark for trainer George Baker.

Rawyaan landed his maiden at Brighton and shaped nicely here off 1lb higher in a similar contest in April as he fared best of those held up from the widest box. The draw has been kinder this time as he is in stall one, so expect Atzeni to position his mount, who has raced prominently in the past, in a handy position early. A bold bid is expected.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

William Carson, jockey of Little Boy Blue

He’s a big horse that carries a lot of condition, so his Doncaster run will probably have put him spot on. He loves the track and is back on his last winning mark in a very similar race. The quick ground suits him and he’ll hopefully be hard to peg back on the front end.

George Baker, trainer of Rawyaan

He ran well at the track last time and I was delighted with him. He won a better race than this at Goodwood last year, but things didn’t drop right for him for the rest of the season. He’s in a good place now, our horses are running well and I’m very hopeful.

Raul Da Silva, jockey of Sir Winston

He's been working well at home and ran a good race at Lingfield last time. The track should hopefully suit him and he goes there with a good chance.

Tony Carroll, trainer of They Don’t Know

He’s been running well on the all-weather and has done everything bar win in his life. He’s lightly raced on turf and I expect him to run well. He goes there in good form.

Reporting by Jack Haynes

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.