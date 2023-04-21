One trainer, one jockey, one horse and one race to watch on Saturday

Trainer

Joint-trainers John and Thady Gosden have made a rapid start to the year and are currently operating at a 24 per cent strike-rate as they prepare a team of eight for Newbury's fixture. Although they had a quieter Craven meeting then hoped for, they still registered a winner with Covey landing a maiden stakes.

Godolphin's Bridestones made an impressive debut when winning at Yarmouth in October and the filly provides the in-form yard with one of their best chances in the Group 3 Fred Darling Stakes (). Soul Sister and Fully Wet also take their chance in the 7f contest, while Theoryofeverything, a first-time-out winner at Doncaster three weeks ago, lines up in the Group 3 Greenham Stakes ().

Saga runs in the Spring Cup (), while Israr (), Astrodome and Port Jackson () provide the stable with more chances of success on a busy Saturday.

Chaldean and Frankie Dettori will reunite in the Group 3 Greenham Stakes at Newbury Credit: Edward Whitaker

Frankie Dettori's farewell tour is in full swing and the ITV cameras are in town at Newbury to see if he can strike with any of his four rides at the track.

The jockey opens his afternoon by partnering the Ralph Beckett-trained Lone Eagle (), the 2021 Irish Derby runner-up who is set to make his debut for the yard and faces another clash with his conqueror that day Hurricane Lane. He will then take the reigns on debut winner Soul Sister () for the Gosdens.

Dettori's biggest ride of the day comes in the Greenham when one of last season's top juveniles Chaldean () bids for a fifth successive win. His day then concludes with Astrodome (), who finished third on his debut at Doncaster earlier this month.

The Andrew Balding-trained makes his first appearance of the year and is one of 11 runners in the Group 3 Greenham Stakes () at Newbury. The three-year-old Frankel colt was last seen when winning the Group 1 Dewhurst Stakes on the Rowley Mile at Newmarket in October, making it four wins on the bounce since finishing fifth on his debut at this track in June last year.

The Greenham is often seen as a Classic trial and Chaldean is a general 5-1 shot and only behind ante-post favourite Auguste Rodin in the market for the 2,000 Guineas.

Owned by Juddmonte, Chaldean landed a course-and-distance victory in July and is odds-on for the Greenham, with Simon and Ed Crisford's unbeaten colt Knight his biggest danger according to the betting.

Kitty's Light (left) is a major contender for this weekend's Scottish National at Ayr Credit: John Grossick

The Scottish National () at Ayr has attracted 23 runners and promises to be another red-hot renewal, with trainer Christian Williams attempting to land it back-to-back after Win My Wings' success 12 months ago. Kitty's Light, who finished runner-up to his stablemate last year, is back for another crack and is one of the leading contenders.

The Jonjo O'Neill-trained Monbeg Genius, who was last seen finishing third to subsequent Grand National hero Corach Rambler in the Ultima at the Cheltenham Festival, has been one of the market movers this week. Lucinda Russell trained Corach Rambler to Aintree glory a week ago and attempts to land the Scottish version with Your Own Story, who proved his appetite for a stamina-sapping contest when winning over 3m7f at Wetherby in March.

Champion trainer Paul Nicholls won this contest with Vicente in 2016 and 2017, and sends Flash Collonges and Threeunderthrufive north, while Irish raider Malina Girl and the Nicky Henderson-trained Dusart help form an ultra-competitive field.

