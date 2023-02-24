One trainer, one jockey, one horse and one race to watch on Saturday

Trainer

Christian Williams won Saturday's two big handicap chases, the Coral Trophy () at Kempton and Vertem Eider () at Newcastle, last year and returns with leading claims in both races.

Cap Du Nord, who gave the trainer a timely boost after a relatively low-key season by winning at Ascot last weekend, is turned out again quickly as he aims to repeat his Coral Trophy victory from 12 months ago.

Kitty's Light also held an entry at Kempton but will head for the Eider instead, where he will be ridden by Williams' stable jockey Jack Tudor in a race the yard won with subsequent Scottish Grand National winner Win My Wings last year.

Jockey

Harry Cobden will be licking his lips in anticipation of a strong book of six rides at Kempton on Saturday.

Paul Nicholls' stable jockey has decent chances in each of the three Grade 2s on the card with Rare Middleton (), Solo () and Rubaud (), while his Coral Trophy mount Saint Calvados () has been a major ante-post mover this week with his odds tumbling to 6-1 (from 16).

Cobden won the Coral Pendil Novices' Chase with Pic D'Orhy last year and his ride Solo, who has had a wind op since finishing second to Balco Coastal at Kempton on Boxing Day, looks the main danger to favourite Boothill, while the jockey also partners Ivaldi () and Emailandy () on a busy day.

Horse

brings a touch of class to Lingfield's Winter Derby card as the three-time Group 1 winner aims to go one place better than last year when beaten by Alenquer.

Lord North (middle) finishes second to Alenquer is last year's Winter Derby Stakes Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

The seven-year-old has been sidelined since finishing a close fourth behind Vadeni in the Coral-Eclipse in July, but makes his comeback in this Group 3 en route to bidding for a third straight win in the Dubai Turf next month.

John and Thady Gosden have a strong hand as the stable chases a fourth Winter Derby in five years, with Lord North joined by 2021 winner Forest Of Dean, the mount of South African jockey Collen Storey, and Harrovian.

Race

History tells us the most pertinent Cheltenham clues on Saturday are likely to come in the Coral Adonis Juvenile Hurdle (), the principal trial for next month's JCB Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Six horses have done the double since the mid-1990s and although the most recent of those was Zarkandar in 2011, the Grade 2 contest invariably produces Britain's main contender for the Triumph.

Last year, Milton Harris was victorious with Knight Salute, who was well beaten in the Triumph but won the juvenile Grade 1 at Aintree, and the trainer is represented by the penalised Scriptwriter, whose main challenge could come from Irish contender Nusret and the unexposed Paul Nicholls-trained Rare Middleton.

