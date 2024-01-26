One trainer, one jockey, one horse and one race to watch at Cheltenham this Saturday

Cheltenham's Trials day card this Saturday looks an absolute belter with big names everywhere you look – including horses, trainers and jockeys. Here's a taste of what's to come on a stunning Saturday in the Cotswolds . . .

Trainer

Lambourn trainer Nicky Henderson is no stranger to success at the home of jump racing and his impressive record could be strengthened further as he saddles eight runners on the card.

Henderson is 6-20 (30 per cent) at Cheltenham this season and he could enjoy another memorable day at the track. Jonbon , his leading Champion Chase contender, provides the trainer with his best chance of a winner in the rearranged Grade 1 Clarence House Chase (2.25 ).

Nicky Henderson: 6-20 (30 per cent) at Cheltenham this season Credit: Edward Whitaker

Elsewhere, Sir Gino attempts to extend his unbeaten run to three in the opening Triumph Hurdle Trial (12.05 ), while Persian Time (12.40 ) and Excello (1.15 ) both hold leading claims.

Meanwhile, First Street has an outside chance in the International Hurdle (3.00 ) against four rivals, while classy veteran Champ meets familiar opposition in the Grade 2 Cleeve Hurdle (3.35 ). Both Choccabloc and Lucky Place line up in the concluding Grade 2 novice hurdle (4.10 ).

Jockey

Harry Cobden is enjoying yet another stellar campaign in the saddle having recently passed the 100-mark for winners for the third time in four previous seasons. He heads to Cheltenham with seven live chances.

The jockey will bid to start his day off with victory as he partners Triumph Hurdle contender Burdett Road in the opening Grade 2 for James Owen. Cobden will also partner Ginny's Destiny , Il Ridoto , Stay Away Fay , Rubaud and Isaac Des Obeaux for his boss Paul Nicholls, while he also rides 2022 Grand National winner Noble Yeats for the first time in the Cleeve Hurdle.

Harry Cobden: seven superb Cheltenham rides Credit: Edward Whitaker

Harry Cobden's Saturday rides: Spotlight views

BURDETT ROAD

12.05 Cheltenham: JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle (Grade 2), 2m1f

Impressive in similar event here ten weeks ago; favourite for the Triumph Hurdle

Burdett Road 12:05 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: James Owen

GINNY'S DESTINY

12.40 Cheltenham: Timeform Novices' Handicap Chase, 2m4½f

Bold front-running displays in 2m4f chases on both courses here; has more to come

Ginny's Destiny 12:40 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

IL RIDOTO

1.15 Cheltenham: Paddy Power Cheltenham Countdown Podcast Handicap Chase, 2m4½f

Made a bold bid in similar race here last month; won this contest last year; respected

Il Ridoto 13:15 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

STAY AWAY FAY

1.50 Cheltenham: Paddy Power Cotswold Chase (Grade 2), 3m1½f

2-2 since switched to chasing; bids to cement his claims for the Brown Advisory

Stay Away Fay 13:50 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

RUBAUD

3.00 Cheltenham: Unibet Hurdle (Grade 2), 2m1f

No match for Constitution Hill at Christmas but remains of interest; largely progressive

Rubaud 15:00 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

NOBLE YEATS

3.35 Cheltenham: McCoy Contractors Cleeve Hurdle (Grade 2), 3m

Has to be feared on chase form, such as when fourth in last year's Cheltenham Gold Cup

Noble Yeats 15:35 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Emmet Mullins

ISAAC DES OBEAUX

4.10 Cheltenham: SSS Super Alloys Novices' Hurdle (Grade 2), 2m4½f

Impressive the last twice at Chepstow but tackling far stronger company this time

Isaac Des Obeaux 16:10 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Horse

As a result of the Grade 1 Clarence House Chase being rescheduled for Trials day, it meant the mouthwatering clash between Jonbon and El Fabiolo will now have to wait until the festival in March with the latter heading for next weekend's Dublin Racing Festival.

Despite that, Henderson's Jonbon is still the standout horse in the race as he bids for a 13th career win in 15 starts. The JP McManus-owned eight-year-old has defeated Edwardstone in both runs this term, recording a career-best effort on Racing Post Ratings in the Shloer Chase at the track in November, and he should have too much for Saturday's opponents.

Jonbon: ran out a brilliant winner of the Shloer Chase at Cheltenham in November Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

James Bowen will partner Jonbon for the first time, with Nico de Boinville recovering from his collarbone injury and Aidan Coleman still on the sidelines after sustaining a knee injury last year.

This is expected to be his final race before the Champion Chase at Cheltenham in March, so connections will be hoping for an improved performance once again as the attempt to reverse the form with El Fabiolo, who came out on top in last year's Arkle.

Ahoy Senor leads over the last fence in last year's Cotswold Chase Credit: Edward Whitaker

Race

Although the Grade 1 Clarence House has been rearranged for Trials day, the Grade 2 Paddy Power Cotswold Chase (1.50) is a more competitive affair and any one of the six runners hold leading claims.

Stay Away Fay , last year's Albert Bartlett hero, has made an impressive start to life over fences having won on his debut at Exeter before Grade 2 success at Sandown last month. The seven-year-old is a general 11-4 favourite for the race, but the Venetia Williams-trained Royale Pagaille is a consistent performer over the larger obstacles and brushed past Bravemansgame in the Betfair Chase last time out.

The Real Whacker's season has not started the way Patrick Neville will have hoped, but his record of 3-5 at Cheltenham is worth noting and he can be a dangerous player. Last year's winner Ahoy Senor returns and should not be disregarded, while Coral Gold Cup winner Datsalrightgino is a contender. Grade 1 winner Capodanno completes the line-up for Willie Mullins, who has yet to win this race but will fancy his chances against a small field.

