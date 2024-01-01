Olly Murphy runner backed into 9-1 (from 16) as Premier racing begins at Cheltenham

The Olly Murphy-trained The Wolf has received significant support in the market for the 3m1½f handicap chase (1.30 ) at Cheltenham as the track prepares to host the first Premier raceday of 2024.

The ten-year-old has been cut to 9-1 (from 16) with bet365 for the £50,000 contest as he bids to land a fifth career win for the yard. He is a general 9-1 chance with most firms in the five-runner contest.

What is Premier racing?

The betting is headed by Inch House, who attempts to complete a hat-trick for Jonjo O'Neill after back-to-back victories at Newbury, while 2021 Coral Gold Cup winner Cloudy Glen is also well supported. The field is completed by Stumptown and dual Grade 2 winner Angels Breath.

Following torrential rain before its New Year's Day fixture, conditions at Cheltenham were eased on Sunday morning and the going is heavy, soft in places. The track was hit by 15mm of rain on Saturday night and into Sunday morning, with further showers following and light rainfall forecast during racing, which takes place on the New course.

Market movers

Cheltenham

12.20: Magical King 100-30 (from 5-1)

12.55: Fine Casting 11-4 (from 4)

1.30: The Wolf 9-1 (from 16)

2.05: Frero Banbou 6-1 (from 8)

2.40: My Bobby Dazzler 12-1 (from 18)

Non-runners

Cheltenham

3.50: Giddyupadingdong, Kids Say Lastgojoe

Read our New Year's Day previews:

'This is a smashing race for him' - Nigel Twiston-Davies hoping for a big show from Matata in novice handicap chase

Another Genius at work? Inch House following similar path to stablemate Monbeg Genius as he bids for a hat-trick

Can classy Stage Star pull off another weight-carrying feat at Cheltenham in New Year's Day Handicap Chase?

Willie Mullins holds the aces as Classic Getaway, Monkfish and Bronn clash in fascinating New Year's Day Chase

'This looks a nice opportunity for her' - leading Mares' Chase fancy Allegorie De Vassy the one to beat

Take note of Tom George's race record - key pointers and quotes for the 3m handicap hurdle

'We have a crown to defend' - Marie's Rock primed for Bob Olinger clash in Relkeel Hurdle

Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off

Do you want £800+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.