Oh So Grand return could scupper three-year-olds' bid - key quotes and analysis for the Listed fillies' race at Salisbury

The Classic generation have held sway in the last ten years with six runnings since 2014 going the way of three-year-olds.

Two of the eight runners here are from that age group and both occupy prominent positions in the early betting, but they bring very different profiles to the table.

Francophone was last seen finishing last of eight runners in the Group 1 Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh, but the softening ground was against her there, and the fact she was sent off just 11-1 shows that better was clearly expected.

She won a shade cosily when beating a useful filly in the Listed Height Of Fashion Stakes at Goodwood in May and has to carry a 3lb penalty as a result, but it would be impossible to rule out further improvement in conditions that clearly suit.

Winter Oaks winner Oh So Grand returns to action Credit: Mark Cranham

While Francophone has proven form, fellow three-year-old Rainbows Edge arrives completely unexposed having won in maiden and novice company.

She beat a few subsequent winners on her Newcastle debut and again won in ready fashion at Newmarket in June – both wins coming over a mile – and could improve again for this extra distance.

Four-year-old Sea Of Roses , last seen finishing third in a Group 3, heads the early betting under Oisin Murphy, who has a 50 per cent strike-rate (6-12) at Salisbury this year.

She’s on a long losing run, though, and the biggest danger to the three-year-olds could be the returning Oh So Grand , who looked mightily impressive when landing the Winter Oaks in January. She will be a player if transferring her all-weather form to the turf.

Analysis by Harry Wilson

Going update

Conditions are fast with the prevailing warm weather, and although there is rain in the forecast, it is insufficient to have an impact, so watering is likely.

Speaking on Tuesday, clerk of the course Jeremy Martin said: "We're good to firm ground. We might get 1mm tomorrow morning but we're aiming for good to firm. There's very little in the way of rain tomorrow morning and it will clear anyway to leave a moderately bright afternoon at about 22-23C.

"We'll maybe put 2-3mm of water on in parts, but I'll be assessing it as we go."

What they say

Henry Candy, trainer of High Spirited

She's got plenty of ability but she's also very naughty and needs to not give away so many lengths at the start.

John Gosden, joint-trainer of Rainbows Edge

Obviously she's coming out of winning a maiden and a novice, but this looks a nice Listed race for her to aim for. We're perfectly aware that others are above her on ratings, but she deserves to take her chance.

Oisin Murphy, rider of Sea Of Roses

She's in good form and the highest-rated in the race, so we're hopeful she can run very well.

Reporting by Maddy Playle

