'Odds-on shots are the ones you want to be riding' - James Bowen excited for Jonbon ride in Clarence House Chase

If the smile on Paddy Murphy's face in recent weeks is anything to go by, Jonbon – as his odds predict – will be hard to beat.

Groom Robin Land, who also looked after Altior, oversees Jonbon, but Murphy is the rider who – most mornings at least – has the keys to Britain's best two-mile chaser who will have a new jockey on board at Cheltenham in James Bowen.

Had the Clarence House taken place at Ascot last week, Nico de Boinville would have ridden the JP McManus-owned, who has lost just two races in his life.

One of those was against Constitution Hill, while the other came behind El Fabiolo, who was bound for Ascot until the frost intervened and does not make the trip for this.

"Paddy is very happy with him and so are we," trainer Nicky Henderson said. "He was well prepped for Ascot last week and I hope he's managed to hold that form. He was impressive in the Shloer Chase in October and also won the Tingle Creek in December and all is well, so I'm looking forward to seeing him in action."

Bowen is also relishing the outing and stands in as De Boinville, who had taken over from the still sidelined Aidan Coleman, is injured.

"I'm really lucky to get on him and I can’t wait," he said. "Fingers crossed he can get the job done. I was thinking I might get on him last weekend, but Nico got back and then it was called off.

"He's the best horse in the race and odds-on shots are the ones you want to be riding. You just need the right horse to ride in these Grade 1 races and, hopefully, I can get the job done, but it's also up to him as well."

Editeur out for more glory

Trends backers might like the claims of Editeur Du Gite , who won the Clarence House last year after it had been rerouted from Ascot because of bad weather.

He likes to lead and was last seen winning Kempton's Desert Orchid Chase over Christmas.

The ten-year-old is trained by Gary Moore and will be partnered by Niall Houlihan, who was aboard for his first Grade 1 winner in the race last year.

Houlihan said: "We've got a lot of catching up to do with Jonbon but on his day around Cheltenham, Editeur is a very tough horse to peg back. It feels like deja vu after last year. Both times we were planning on going for the Game Spirit and then this happens. The ground will probably be on the dead side but he doesn't mind that."

Behind Editeur Du Gite at Kempton was Elixir De Nutz , whose trainer Joe Tizzard is eyeing a decent chunk of the £105,000 prize-money.

"I'm glad they've rearranged this and it looks like an open race without Jonbon," he said. "The drying ground will help my lad and we made a mistake behind Editeur Du Gite last time and, without that, we'd have definitely been closer to him. We know how that horse will be ridden, so it gives us something to follow."

Nube Negra is a regular in Britain's top two-mile chases, but the Richard Hobson-trained Fugitif , winner of the December Gold Cup at Cheltenham 42 days ago, is not.

"As much as he got a masterclass ride from Gavin Sheehan last time, I don't think the margin reflected his superiority," Hobson said. "If he'd been a bit closer to the pace, not made that mistake with a circuit to go, he'd have won by a couple of lengths going away, not by a nostril."

