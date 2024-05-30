Oaks prize could be heading back to Ireland - but not to Aidan O'Brien
The Betfred Oaks has provided a constant stream of winners trained by Aidan O’Brien and the Gosdens over the past decade. They are the two powerhouse yards with middle-distance three-year-old fillies and, with the latter stable lacking representation this season, O’Brien’s pathway to further Classic glory has been made easier.
Take out recent Gosden-trained winners Enable (2017), Anapurna (2019) and Soul Sister (2023) and it would have been nine Oaks victories on the spin for O’Brien, who saddled the runner-up in those three Classics, as well as two of the thirds. These trends are ominous for those seeking to oppose Ylang Ylang and Rubies Are Red.
Ylang Ylang is worthy of her place in the betting. She has far less to prove than the divisive City Of Troy, who occupies a similar position in Saturday’s Derby market, having returned in rude health in the 1,000 Guineas.
- Patience is needed for the Oaks - which of Friday's runners might be about to end 43 years of hurt?
- Smart View: find out who comes out top in the Betfred Oaks according to our revolutionary racecard
- 2.00 Epsom: 'We’ve got a pretty decent record' - Richard Hannon hopeful of adding another Woodcote victory with promising New Charter
- 3.45 Epsom: 'He’s done a lot at home and he’ll do more with juice in the ground' - key quotes and analysis for competitive handicap
- 2.35 Epsom: 'He's been in fantastic form this year' - trainer quotes and analysis for a competitive handicap on ITV
