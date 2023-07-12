Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Previews
premium

No pressure, Adayar! A unique piece of racing history is on the line as July festival gets under way

Adayar: seeking a first Group 1 win over a mile and a quarter
Adayar: 2021 Derby and King George winner is in actionCredit: Edward Whitaker

Five days on from a pulsating Coral-Eclipse, another four-runner feature is the main offering on the opening day of Newmarket’s July festival. This time, a unique piece of racing history is on the line.

In facing three rivals officially rated between 10lb to 15lb inferior, Adayar’s task in the Kingdom of Bahrain-sponsored Princess of Wales’s Stakes cannot be described as the most gripping for Flat racing fans. The consequences of a victory, however, could lead to the race of the season.

Charlie Appleby has pinpointed this Group 2 as “a springboard” to the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes a fortnight on Saturday and Adayar’s presence at Ascot should not be understated.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Jack HaynesReporter
Published on 12 July 2023Last updated 18:23, 12 July 2023
icon
more inPreviews
more inPreviews