No pressure, Adayar! A unique piece of racing history is on the line as July festival gets under way

Five days on from a pulsating Coral-Eclipse, another four-runner feature is the main offering on the opening day of Newmarket’s July festival. This time, a unique piece of racing history is on the line.

In facing three rivals officially rated between 10lb to 15lb inferior, Adayar’s task in the Kingdom of Bahrain-sponsored Princess of Wales’s Stakes cannot be described as the most gripping for Flat racing fans. The consequences of a victory, however, could lead to the race of the season.

Charlie Appleby has pinpointed this Group 2 as “a springboard” to the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes a fortnight on Saturday and Adayar’s presence at Ascot should not be understated.