No hood, no Frankie, no cover - is this the nightmare scenario for Emily Upjohn in Eclipse showdown?

Emily Upjohn and Paddington will clash in the Eclipse at Sandown
Emily Upjohn and Paddington will clash in the Eclipse at Sandown

One thing worth learning from Wimbledon is that you only need two athletes to create enthralling sporting drama – hours and hours of it, in some cases. About eight miles from Centre Court, at Sandown, the issues in the Coral-Eclipse might be a bit more clearly defined than ideal, but we've got two genuine stars taking each other on, plus a couple of other highly capable sorts to seize the glory if the favourites should happen to falter, and that's easily enough to make a horserace.

Emily Upjohn versus Paddington is all the more intriguing for being a somewhat unexpected clash. There are a few match-ups we're hoping to see in Flat racing just now, but I can't remember anyone calling for this one until it became clear it was going to happen.

The English girl has been racing at a mile and a half, the Irish fella has been a miler until now, and here they are, meeting each other at halfway. Will it be his speed that makes the difference or do you foresee her grinding past in the final furlong as the uphill finish takes its toll on the younger horse?

Chris CookSenior reporter
Published on 7 July 2023Last updated 18:00, 7 July 2023
