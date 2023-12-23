No Equinox? No problem. Japan gears up for Arima Kinen, the world's biggest betting race

Although the recent retirement of the world-beating Equinox would leave a void anywhere, Japanese racing wastes little time in launching its search for a new star, with the Grade 1 Arima Kinen (Grand Prix) rolling into Nakayama on Christmas Eve (6.40 )

One of two races in the calendar with a public-vote element to assembling the field, the Arima Kinen drove betting turnover of more than ¥52 billion (around £288m, €331m) in 2022, and it is the biggest punting race in the world every year.

Which are the main runners to concentrate on?

The race features a rare clash between the last three winners of the Tokyo Yushun, Japan's Derby, with 2023 hero Tastiera the mount of Ryan Moore, who has been given no favours drawn in stall 13.

Tastiera and Damian Lane winning the Tokyo Yushun (Japanese Derby)

"Ryan Moore was due to ride him in work on December 21, but the horse took priority and I had him work the day before under an assistant," said trainer Noriyuki Hori.

"He was in tune with the rider and his responses were good. I thought his breathing could have been a little bit better. However, it was a hard workout and I think he’ll be just right.”

The 2022 Derby winner Do Deuce , conqueror of Equinox on that occasion but no match for him in the Tenno Sho Autumn or the Japan Cup on his last two starts, carries the hopes of veteran superstar Yutaka Take, while Shahryar , winner of the 2021 Classic, has been rerouted here after being scratched by Hong Kong vets following an abnormal ECG monitor result.

How does the form tie in with Europe's best?

Through Seven Seas is arguably the most interesting horse on show, as she will be making her first start since running a fine fourth to Ace Impact in the Arc.

The start before that she finished strongly to run an arguably below-par Equinox close in the Takarazuka Kinen.

Tomohito Ozeki, trainer of Through Seven Seas

"In the Arc, perhaps due to the length of time between races, she didn’t start well and ended up racing from behind," said trainer Tomohito Ozeki. "On top of that, she wasn’t able to move to the outside in the stretch and finished fourth racing amid the pack.

"It was a good effort, but I think the results may have been different if she’d been able to travel from a more forward position."

Are there any other familiar faces in the line-up?

Deep Bond is a horse who likes to go hard from the front and so Tom Marquand is a fascinating booking. Could we see a repeat of his masterly effort in the Goodwood Cup on Quickthorn?

Christophe Lemaire rides last year's Oaks winner Stars On Earth , and put his head in his hands when he pulled out barrier 16 at the draw banquet earlier in the week.

Yuga Kawada partners Sol Oriens , who went down by a neck to Tastiera in the Derby and won the 2,000 Guineas over 1m2f on this Nakayama track in April, while Luke Morris has come in for the ride on teak-tough Win Marilyn .

