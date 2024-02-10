Nicky Henderson's Betfair Hurdle team down to two as Editeur Du Gite misses Game Spirit due to the ground

Nicky Henderson's team for Saturday's Betfair Hurdle (3.15 ) has been reduced to two following the morning withdrawals of Luccia and Under Control, while Editeur Du Gite has been taken out of the Betfair Exchange Game Spirit Chase (2.40).

The mares had been priced around 20-1 for the day's big betting race and their absence on account of the ground, which is described as heavy, soft in places, leaves Henderson relying on Iberico Lord and Doddiethegreat.

In all, there are three non-runners in the Betfair Hurdle as Tellherthename was taken out on Friday, while there are plenty of others across the card.

The absence of Editeur Du Gite, who had been an 11-2 shot for the Game Spirit, due to the going leaves a field of four headed by general 5-4 favourite Edwardstone, as outsider Calico is also out.

As a result of the non-runners, many of the Betfair Hurdle runners have shortened up in price but there has still been notable strength behind topweight Spirit D'Aunou (8-1 from 12), Lookaway (9-1 from 12) and Onlyamatteroftime (11-1 from 16).

Market leaders Ocastle Des Mottes and Iberico Lord have been a little weak, generally priced at 5-1 and 6-1 respectively.

No change to Newbury ground

Newbury clerk of the course George Hill is not expecting the going description of heavy, soft in places to change despite a little more rain in the forecast.

Come the start of racing, the track could have had approaching 50mm of rain since Tuesday with another 1-2mm forecast from 8am.

"We had a couple of millimetres yesterday afternoon and we'll probably get another millimetre or two at 8am, but I'm expecting the ground to remain as it is," Hill said.

"The track is in good condition, it's just had plenty of rain and it will be testing, and I think it will ride the way it is described. Everyone who comes will be happy with what they've got.

"It's foggy and misty with a very heavy dew and zero wind, but visibility is not an issue – it's just a damp and overcast day."

Following the cancellation of Saturday's meetings at Warwick and Uttoxeter, the races at Newbury will go off five minutes later than advertised.

Race 1 1.00 (from 12.55)

Race 2 1.35 (from 1.30)

Race 3 2.10 (from 2.05)

Race 4 2.45 (from 2.40)

Race 5 3.20 (from 3.15)

Race 6 3.55 (from 3.50)

Race 7 4.30 (from 4.25)

Key non-runners

Newbury

12.55 4 Paradias, 10 Juan Bermudez

1.30 6 Young Butler, 12 G A Henty

2.40 1 Editeur Du Gite, 6 Calico

3.15 1 Luccia, 6 Under Control, 7 Tellherthename

3.50 6 Hitching Jacking

4.25 5 Roman Roy

