Previews
premium

Nicky Henderson sets sights on valuable Kelso prizes as he bids to put dreadful week behind him

Under Control: bids to give Nicky Henderson a welcome winner at Kelso
Nicky Henderson has enjoyed better weeks.

The six-time champion jumps trainer was hit with an enormous blow on Tuesday when the seemingly unbeatable Constitution Hill, hottest of favourites for the Unibet Champion Hurdle, trailed home last of three in a Kempton workout, a subsequent scope revealing signs of an infection.

Six of Henderson’s last nine runners have been pulled up, so the Seven Barrows handler will be hoping for a welcome tonic from the five horses he sends on the near-350 mile trip from Lambourn to Kelso on Saturday.

Richard BirchReporter

Published on 1 March 2024inPreviews

Last updated 18:26, 1 March 2024

