Nicky Henderson sets sights on valuable Kelso prizes as he bids to put dreadful week behind him

Nicky Henderson has enjoyed better weeks.

The six-time champion jumps trainer was hit with an enormous blow on Tuesday when the seemingly unbeatable Constitution Hill, hottest of favourites for the Unibet Champion Hurdle, trailed home last of three in a Kempton workout, a subsequent scope revealing signs of an infection.

Six of Henderson’s last nine runners have been pulled up, so the Seven Barrows handler will be hoping for a welcome tonic from the five horses he sends on the near-350 mile trip from Lambourn to Kelso on Saturday.