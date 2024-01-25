Nicky Henderson pair are vulnerable in wide-open contest - Paul Kealy gives his analysis of the 2m4f handicap hurdle

According to the early market, Nicky Henderson holds the key to this 2m4f handicap hurdle as his pair East India Express and Spring Note were joint-favourites.

Spring Note is the number-one on jockey bookings and she was impressive when a 16-length scorer at Newbury just before the turn of the year.

That was over 2m½f, though, with her trainer saying she appreciated the drop in trip, and she's now up 13lb and going half a mile further.

She clearly didn't stay 3m½f on her penultimate start, but also finished tamely at around this trip at Cheltenham in April, albeit in much better company.

The ground might be the issue for East India Express, who lost his unbeaten record when encountering soft ground for the first time at Newbury last month. He's fairly treated for this handicap debut on the strength of his previous good-ground Kempton victory over a subsequent handicap winner.

Gyenyame brings rock-solid handicap form to the party, having been second and fourth in two decent Cheltenham handicaps on his last two outings. He doesn't seem to know how to run a bad race and will surely be a player again.

Among those at bigger prices, Havaila and Robin's Dream catch the eye.

Two of Havaila's runs last season, a second to Spirit D'Aunou and a third to Blueking D'Oroux, make him look very well treated off just a 2lb higher mark, while Robin's Dream has never run in a handicap hurdle. Following a handicap debut over fences and then a year off, he is now rated 10lb lower than when first given a hurdles mark, and Tom Cannon is 4-9 for Gary Moore in the last five seasons.

Last-time-out winners Issam and Clondaw Royale , plus the equally in-form Lord Of Cheshire , make this a wide-open affair.

Race analysis by Paul Kealy

What they say

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Chez Hans

He's coming back from a long absence and he'll need the run and probably wants better ground. He'll likely go novice chasing in a month's time, but he will just need this sharpener. I can't see him winning as he's been off for so long, but he'll improve for the run and it's nice to have him back.

Nigel Twiston-Davies, trainer of Lord Of Cheshire

He's run well all season for us and we're hoping he can continue to do so and will be okay on his new rating. The ground doesn't seem to worry him either.

Nicky Henderson, trainer of Spring Note and East India Express

Spring Note was impressive at Newbury the other day and we hope she might be able to follow up. That win was over two miles, but she'll stay alright. We like East India Express a lot, but it's just so hard to find races for these novices. He definitely wants two and a half miles and I think he'll be able to handle stepping into handicap company. This looks like a nice race for him.

Ben Case, trainer of Bashers Reflection

He's had a little break since his run at Aintree where the ground was horrendous. I probably ran him back a bit soon that day and to be fair he was still there at the last, he just didn't quite get home. He seems fresh and well, though, and we're looking forward to him running.

Reporting by Catherine Macrae

