'Next year Luxembourg could end up in the Saudi Cup' - Aidan O'Brien opts for Neom Cup over feature race

Aidan O'Brien toyed with sending the ever-consistent Luxembourg for the world's richest race but ultimately decided to settle for a safer route, fielding him instead as a short-priced favourite for the Howden Neom Turf Cup (4.10 ).

Thankfully, for the Ballydoyle team, their preferred route is not short of prize-money either, with the race recently upgraded to Grade 2 status and boosted to a pot of £1.8 million.

Luxembourg's dirt debut is not entirely ruled out, however, with the Saudi Cup remaining an attractive prospect for 2025. For now, he is pitched into much more comfortable conditions and is fancied to win after impressing in December when beaten by a short head in the Hong Kong Cup.

"We were thinking very strongly about the Saudi Cup, as it's probably the most exciting race in the world," O'Brien said. "We were going to take the chance, but at the last minute we decided it was the wrong thing for the horse this early in the season when he hasn't run on the dirt yet.

"We wanted to do it, but thought maybe being a little bit cautious would be the right thing. We haven't seen the best of him yet and we're hoping from now on through this season and the next he's going to be a horse we'll really look forward to. Hopefully, next year he could end up in the Saudi Cup."

John and Thady Gosden won the race last year with Mostahdaf, who went on to land two Group 1 victories that year, and the Clarehaven team will hope to unearth another talent in Jack Darcy , who is already a Grade 2 winner in France for his previous trainers Paul and Oliver Cole.

"It is something of a learning curve but he was bought for this race and things have gone to plan so far," said Thady Gosden. "His form when trained by the Coles was very good, especially in France when he handled an ease in the ground well, but it looks like he goes on any surface."

Bahrain International Trophy winner Spirit Dancer marks the first Saudi runner for Richard Fahey and he joins a strong British contingent which includes Astro King and last year's Dante winner The Foxes .

Spirit Dancer: winner of the Bahrain International Trophy in November Credit: Edward Whitaker

The Foxes's owner King Power Racing are also represented in the meeting's other upgraded Group 2 race with sprinting star Art Power as he bids to strike on his first start outside Europe in the Saudi National Bank 1351 Turf Sprint (3.25 ).

The seven-year-old surprised jockey David Allan with how well he'd settled to the climate of Riyadh, but he will face much different conditions from the soft-ground victory he achieved last time out in the Champions Sprint Stakes at Ascot.

"I'm very happy with him and he seems in good fettle," said Tim Easterby. "I'm really pleased with how well he's relaxed at the track. It's naturally going to be quick ground in this climate but hopefully he'll be okay. He's pretty adaptable to most conditions."

Conditions will be more familiar to his chief rival Mysterious Night , who is on the hunt for a hat-trick after a recent Group 2 success for Charlie Appleby in Meydan, while Group winners Jumby , Annaf and Matilda Picotte also feature on their international debuts.

The nine-race card also includes the Group 3 Longines Red Sea Turf Handicap (4.50 ), in which the Ian Williams-trained Enemy will bid to go one better than his runner-up finish last year. Yet with more than £1.9m on offer, the race could be at the mercy of another likely O'Brien favourite in Ulster Derby winner Tower Of London .

