National Hunt Chase hopes Nick Rockett and Minella Cocooner go head to head in the Grade 2 Ten Up

I would imagine Paul Townend had a bit of a headache trying to choose between the Willie Mullins-trained pair of Nick Rockett and Minella Cocooner in the 3m William Hill Ten Up Novice Chase as both were impressive winners last time out.

Nick Rockett earned the vote after he coasted seven lengths clear of stablemate Tactical Move at Fairyhouse last month, and that form was given a handy boost when the runner-up opened his account over fences on his next start.

The seven-year-old landed both his starts over hurdles last season, including a Grade 2 at Fairyhouse by 15 lengths, and finished fourth on his chase debut behind Corbetts Cross in a strong event in December. This is his first attempt over three miles but there's no reason to suggest it will not suit, while he's also proven on heavy ground.

Minella Cocooner is a talented sort with a big engine, which is best illustrated by his novice hurdle campaign two years ago when he landed Grade 1 honours at Leopardstown before finishing runner-up at Cheltenham and Punchestown behind The Nice Guy.

He always looked the type to excel over fences, and he made a promising start when second to Classic Getaway last season before injury curtailed his campaign. He returned over Christmas with an underwhelming effort at Leopardstown, but he stepped up in trip over course and distance last month and looked more assured when defeating Senior Chief by two and three-quarter lengths.

I think he has the edge on his stablemate here as his jumping was electric last time, and he can take this en route to being a big player in the National Hunt Chase next month.

Gordon Elliott has landed this race on three occasions and American Mike could give the Mullins-trained pair plenty to think about if he puts his best foot forward. He defeated the exciting Fact To File on his chase debut at this track in November before running below-par in Grade 1 company at Limerick.

Although he is a hard horse to gauge at the moment, he tends to run well at Navan and this step up in trip should be fine for him.

Elliott also saddles Favori De Champdou , who put in a strong staying performance when galloping clear in the Florida Pearl at Punchestown in November. He wasn't in the same form at Leopardstown over Christmas, but he will handle conditions and is capable of a big performance.

What they say

Gordon Elliott, trainer of American Mike and Favori De Champdou

American Mike is a bit hot and cold, but he’s a very good horse when he’s on his day and hopefully he'll have one of those here. He likes Navan and the form of his beginners chase win is working out well. Favori De Champdou was a bit disappointing over Christmas, but he would have a big chance here on his previous win at Punchestown.

Willie Mullins, trainer of Nick Rockett and Minella Cocooner

Nick Rockett has done nothing wrong this season and I think he'll handle the track and ground. We skipped the Dublin Racing Festival with both of our horses to wait for this. Minella Cocooner won over course and distance here last month and Danny [Mullins] takes the ride. It's all to play for between the two of them and we'll see if Paul went for the right one.

