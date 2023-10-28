My Drogo returns after 687-day layoff - can he cash in on a potentially lenient handicap mark in a classy Old Roan?

Turn back the clock two years and only one horse was on the lips of most British jumps fans. My Drogo was supposed to be the next big thing over fences following his wide-margin win in the Grade 1 Mersey Novices’ Hurdle at this track, but he has run in only two chases since.

He ended up on the floor on his chasing debut at Cheltenham in November 2021, but broke his duck back there the following month at 2-9 and that was it. This potential superstar was lost for more than a season, but he returns here and is still only eight years old.

My Drogo receives 2lb from Minella Drama , who he beat by nine and a half lengths when winning the Mersey here in 2021, so is evidently handicapped to win. However, it’s difficult to know how much ability he retains after so long off and he is still inexperienced.

This is a stiff task for just his third run over fences, but My Drogo did look like a rare talent and his trainer Dan Skelton must still have faith as he didn’t have to start in this event.

Lucinda Russell won the Grand National with Corach Rambler and she bids for further success at the track with Do Your Job , who is making his first appearance for the yard having been switched from Michael Scudamore.

Scudamore is now a key player at the Russell yard, so it’s a change of trainer in name only, but Russell’s stable jockey Derek Fox takes over in the saddle and Do Your Job is well handicapped. He is only 2lb higher than for his last handicap success and goes well fresh.

Hitman was beaten just a head into second behind Riders Onthe Storm last year off a mark of 159 and is 1lb lower this time. He went on to inflict a heavy defeat on the reopposing Erne River at Haydock next time and looks certain to run another big race on this reappearance.

Ga Law finished a place behind Hitman last season before going on to land the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham for Jamie Snowden and it looks significant that Snowden runs Datsalrightgino this year. He is also reportedly on course for the Paddy Power at Cheltenham.

Datsalrightgino was due to run at Chepstow two weeks ago only to be withdrawn on account of the ground, so he might be more forward than Ga Law was a year ago. However, if Cheltenham is the main aim then he can be expected to improve at least a little for the run.

Analysis by Graeme Rodway

Gino 'can definitely win'

The Paddy Power Gold Cup is the main autumn aim for Datsalrightgino, but Jamie Snowden insists he is straight enough to triumph.

Useful over hurdles, he was smarter over fences last term and is one of the Lambourn trainer's A-listers this season.

"He was in at Chepstow this month, but the ground was soft and then Market Rasen was cancelled last weekend, so he's been ready to go for a couple of weeks," he said.

"We want to get a prep run into him before the Paddy Power and this is kind of the last chance because the Paddy Power is only three weeks away. He's in great form and progressed 20lb from hurdles over fences last season, and improved for stepping up to two and a half miles.

"He disappointed on deep ground at the Cheltenham Festival, but bounced back to win a Grade 2 at Ayr on better ground and conditions at Aintree should be lovely. He just doesn't want a bog."

Datsalrightgino runs in the colours of the GD Partnership and Snowden added: "Hopefully he can he progress and he can definitely win this. He'll be sharper and improve for the run, but he's done plenty."

What they say

Dan Skelton, trainer of My Drogo

He's been in quite a while but we haven't taken him away for any racecourse gallops. He's done plenty of work but I would expect him to sharpen up. He has to go in an Old Roan after only ever having two runs over fences, so experience-wise that's not going to be easy. He looks great at home and I'm really excited to get him going again, but I do just think he'll improve a bit.



Paul Nicholls, trainer of Hitman

He's 1lb lower than when he finished a close second in it last season. He'll love the ground, he's fresh and well so we're hopeful. It's a tough-looking race, as it always is when you've got top weight, but I'd expect him to run well.

Sam Thomas, trainer of Al Dancer

Being a ten-year-old, it's now or never. He's come out of his last race so well, I thought it warranted an entry. He didn't have the hardest of races the other day and it was great to see him come back to his best.

Lucinda Russell, trainer of Do Your Job

He's been a super horse for Michael [Scudamore], and it will be nice to get him back on the track. If he runs well and enjoys himself then we can start dreaming about the rest of the season.

Reporting by James Burn

