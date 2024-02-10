My Drogo, Angels Breath and Third Wind among the familiar names lining up for intriguing Pertemps Qualifier

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Sundays are looking all the better for the inception of Premier Racing as in years gone by horses such as My Drogo, Third Wind, Angels Breath and The Big Breakaway would sooner be confined to appearing on the big Saturdays.

The fact My Drogo pitches up in a handicap hurdle suggests his career trajectory has gone in a different direction to what was anticipated a few years ago. A Grade 1-winning novice hurdler who looked set for the top in novice chases, My Drogo spent almost two full seasons on the sidelines before finishing down the field in the Old Roan. The fact he has not been seen for another 105 days raises the probability of further ailments.

Those interested in supporting him should bear in mind the nature of the Pertemps qualifying series. He would not only be guaranteed a run off his mark in the final at Cheltenham if he made the first four here, but might perhaps even be burdened with top weight.

The 117-rated Curley Finger landed the spoils in the most recent qualifier at Musselburgh last Sunday and perhaps it is worth concentrating on those further down the weights such as Carbon King or Goshhowposh.

Carbon King was set an impossible task behind leading novice chaser Grey Dawning in the Grade 2 Hampton Novices’ Chase last time. Title-chasing jockey Harry Cobden is booked for the ride and conditions are in his favour as Evan Williams decides hurdling is the way forward for the time being.

Goshhowposh is less likely to be missed in the betting given he knows how to win. Those recent successes have been on decent ground, but the greater emphasis on stamina could help him progress further.

Analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

Dan Skelton, trainer of My Drogo

He’s in good form and we’re looking forward to running. This is a slight change of plan but this feels like the right spot.

Nigel Twiston-Davies, trainer of Gowel Road

He ran really well last time out at Lingfield and he's done nothing wrong all season. I hope the heavy ground will play to his strengths, he certainly handles it all right.

Angels Breath: has the Pertemps Final at Cheltenham on his agenda Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Sam Thomas, trainer of Angels Breath

Sam Twiston-Davies felt he was making mistakes at the wrong time in those good races over fences. Over hurdles he finds it a little bit easier. The whole season has been a fact-finding mission and our aim is to get him into the Pertemps. He's running well without winning even if he's not the horse of old. Horses by Shantou seem to handle testing ground better than most and he's proved that in the past.

Robert Walford, trainer of Hititi

He's gone up 7lb for finishing second twice and he's probably high enough. It's very frustrating because I've had so many seconds and every time they put us up. We're getting further away from winning each time, not closer, and it's an absolute disaster. The handicapper is doing me out of a job and I'll have to retire some of my horses. For a little trainer it's a really tricky situation. He's in good form but my gut feeling is that anything with something in hand will beat him.

Evan Williams, trainer of Carbon King

He had no chance in the Warwick race and I think he'll be much happier back in handicap company. I'd say he's high enough in the weights. I think he'll stay and because it's the Pertemps he gets in off a low weight but I think his mark is still a bit high.

Reporting by Scott Burton

