Mqse De Sevigne bidding to end four-year big-race losing run in Britain for master trainer Andre Fabre

Andre Fabre: has trained galaxy of stars during his long career
Andre Fabre: has trained a galaxy of stars during his long careerCredit: Edward Whitaker
15:15 NewmarketVirgin Bet Sun Chariot Stakes (Group 1) (Fillies & Mares) (British Champions Series)
Flat Turf, Group 1
Going:Good
Runners:8
Class:1
Distance:1m
ITV4

The list of big-race winners trained by Andre Fabre takes forever to read. Trempolino, Peintre Celebre, Hurricane Run, Zafonic, Pennekamp, Pour Moi, Soviet Star, Intrepidity . . . the list goes on and on.

He has been crowned French champion trainer 30 times, including for 21 successive years between 1987 and 2007, and has landed the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe an unprecedented eight times.

His exploits have not been limited to France either. He holds the distinction of having won every British Classic at least once, most recently when winning the 1,000 Guineas with Miss France in 2014.

Richard BirchReporter
Published on 6 October 2023Last updated 18:00, 6 October 2023
icon
