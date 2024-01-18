Move over Classic Emmerdale - it's time for some ice-cold all-weather action at Wolverhampton on ITV3
Better late than never. ITV ignored Wolverhampton this week and missed a treat. But there is every chance its belated trip to the Black Country will brighten the afternoon.
With eight FA Cup replays to choose from, the television channel elected not to cover the football team's thrilling encounter with Brentford on Tuesday night, when the home side twice came from behind to beat their fellow Premier League side 3-2 in extra-time and earn a next-round clash with local rivals West Bromwich Albion.
Now, the choice that ITV3 was faced with for its racing coverage three days later was more "like it or lump it," with jumps meetings at Lingfield and Market Rasen frozen off.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- 1.40 Wolverhampton: 'He's playing at home and has always threatened to stay the trip' - can this course specialist strike again?
- 2.15 Wolverhampton: 'He's got some talent' - can the in-form Roger Varian score with well-bred and unexposed Al Farabi?
- 4.25 Meydan: will unbeaten English Rose extend Godolphin's domination of the Cape Verdi?
- A trainer hitting form and a 462-mile round trip - four key angles for Thursday's all-weather action plus a best bet
- 6.30 Southwell: 'She should be competitive in this grade' - analysis and key quotes for the all-weather feature
- 1.40 Wolverhampton: 'He's playing at home and has always threatened to stay the trip' - can this course specialist strike again?
- 2.15 Wolverhampton: 'He's got some talent' - can the in-form Roger Varian score with well-bred and unexposed Al Farabi?
- 4.25 Meydan: will unbeaten English Rose extend Godolphin's domination of the Cape Verdi?
- A trainer hitting form and a 462-mile round trip - four key angles for Thursday's all-weather action plus a best bet
- 6.30 Southwell: 'She should be competitive in this grade' - analysis and key quotes for the all-weather feature