Move over Classic Emmerdale - it's time for some ice-cold all-weather action at Wolverhampton on ITV3

Better late than never. ITV ignored Wolverhampton this week and missed a treat. But there is every chance its belated trip to the Black Country will brighten the afternoon.

With eight FA Cup replays to choose from, the television channel elected not to cover the football team's thrilling encounter with Brentford on Tuesday night, when the home side twice came from behind to beat their fellow Premier League side 3-2 in extra-time and earn a next-round clash with local rivals West Bromwich Albion.

Now, the choice that ITV3 was faced with for its racing coverage three days later was more "like it or lump it," with jumps meetings at Lingfield and Market Rasen frozen off.