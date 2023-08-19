Morning updates: big market mover at Newbury as Charlie Fellowes-trained handicapper slashed to 4-1 from 14s

The Charlie Fellowes-trained El Jasor is vying for favouritism in the Brian Rycraft Memorial Handicap (4.40 ) at Newbury, having been as big as 14-1 on Saturday morning.

The three-year-old made a successful handicap debut at Redcar in June but was only ninth of 13 when sent off the 2-1 favourite at York last time.

Fellowes steps up his son of Le Havre to 1m4f for the first time and the extra distance could be a factor in why El Jasor is no bigger than 4-1. Fresh leads the market at 7-2.

El Jasor will be ridden by Jamie Spencer, who also partners Marbaan in the BetVictor Hungerford Stakes (3.35) for Fellowes and Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum.

Marbaan is a general 8-1 chance for the Group 2 feature contest where has been some money for Mammas Girl, who is 9-1 (from 14).

Mammas Girl’s trainer Richard Hannon also trains Chindit, who is the 11-4 market leader.

Tramore abandoned but Curragh on

Tramore’s Saturday evening meeting has been cancelled after 35mm of rain left concerns over the safety of moving the stalls on and off the track.

The course staged a seven-race jumps fixture on Friday evening at the same time as when Storm Betty claimed half of Cork’s eight-race card, which was abandoned after the Group 3 Give Thanks Stakes due to water on the track.

An inspection was called for Saturday morning at Tramore, following Friday’s jumps card. Clerk of the course Paddy Graffin said: ”Unfortunately due to all the rain we had yesterday and overnight, approximately 35mm, we’ve had to cancel this evening’s Flat fixture.

“The ground we raced on yesterday, to get stalls across the track we would do irreparable damage. To get stalls back and forward in the time that it takes to cover a circuit around here would be a major safety issue.”

Graffin doesn’t anticipate any problems with Sunday’s jumps meeting at Tramore going ahead.

“We’ve loads of fresh ground and that won’t be an issue for them,” he said. “Mainly due to the fact we can’t get stalls out and eight races, we just consider this unfit for Flat racing today. Due to the favourable weather forecast, I don’t envisage any problems for Sunday.”

Saturday’s meeting at the Curragh, featuring the Group 2 Coolmore Stud Wootton Bassett Irish EBF Futurity Stakes and Alpha Centauri Debutante Stakes, will go ahead after passing a morning inspection.

Clerk of the course Brendan Sheridan said: “Thankfully we didn’t get the heavy rain that was forecast. In total we got 10mm yesterday evening and last night. We’re all good to go."

The ground on the straight course is good to yielding, yielding in places and on the round course is good to yielding.

Updated at 9.15am

Jumby ruled out of Hungerford defence

Jumby will not defend his BetVictor Hungerford Stakes (3.35 ) crown after being taken out of Newbury’s feature Group 2 due to unsuitable ground.

Jumby: will not run in the Hungerford Stakes Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

Jumby won the £110,000 contest on good to firm last year and with the going at the Berkshire track good to soft, Eve Johnson Houghton’s five-year-old is a non-runner.

The reliable campaigner had been a general 7-2 chance before his withdrawal, with Richard Hannon’s course-and-distance winner Chindit, who beat just one of his nine rivals in this race last season, the 11-4 market leader.

