Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race13 MINS
18:45 Dundalk (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race13 MINS
18:45 Dundalk (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Previewstomorrow
14:50 Kelso
premium

Morebattle winner might come from the Yorkshire Rose - but it isn't hot favourite Under Control

14:50 Kelsobet365 Morebattle Hurdle (A Handicap Hurdle) (GBB Race)
Hurdle Turf, Handicap
Going:Good To Soft
Runners:18
Class:2
Distance:2m
ITV

It has been a challenging ten days for Nicky Henderson. Since Kado De Joie won at Market Rasen on February 20, the yard's form figures read PPP3PPP55. More significantly, Constitution Hill gave the trainer the most untimely of scares so close to the Cheltenham Festival with a mucus-inflamed workout at Kempton on Tuesday.

This information is pertinent to events at Kelso as the Henderson-trained Jango Baie dominates the Premier Novices’ Hurdle (2.17) market, a race which should give us a steer as to whether Under Control can still be deemed as a rock-solid favourite for the 18-runner Morebattle Hurdle just over half an hour later.

The Morebattle’s stock rose in 2021 when opportunist campaigning by Emmet Mullins and Paul Byrne saw The Shunter cop a £100,000 bonus for scoring at Kelso before capturing a race (in his case the Plate) at the Cheltenham Festival. We can be sure a similar path is being plotted by Henderson and owner JP McManus for Under Control, whose three festival entries come in the Champion Hurdle, Mares’ Hurdle and County Hurdle.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Robbie WildersTipster

Published on 1 March 2024inPreviews

Last updated 18:27, 1 March 2024

iconCopy
14:50 Kelsobet365 Morebattle Hurdle (A Handicap Hurdle) (GBB Race)
Hurdle Turf, Handicap
Going:Good To Soft
Runners:18
Class:2
Distance:2m
ITV
more inPreviews
more inBetting offers
more inPreviews
more inBetting offers