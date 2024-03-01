Morebattle winner might come from the Yorkshire Rose - but it isn't hot favourite Under Control

It has been a challenging ten days for Nicky Henderson. Since Kado De Joie won at Market Rasen on February 20, the yard's form figures read PPP3PPP55. More significantly, Constitution Hill gave the trainer the most untimely of scares so close to the Cheltenham Festival with a mucus-inflamed workout at Kempton on Tuesday.

This information is pertinent to events at Kelso as the Henderson-trained Jango Baie dominates the Premier Novices’ Hurdle (2.17 ) market, a race which should give us a steer as to whether Under Control can still be deemed as a rock-solid favourite for the 18-runner Morebattle Hurdle just over half an hour later.

The Morebattle’s stock rose in 2021 when opportunist campaigning by Emmet Mullins and Paul Byrne saw The Shunter cop a £100,000 bonus for scoring at Kelso before capturing a race (in his case the Plate) at the Cheltenham Festival. We can be sure a similar path is being plotted by Henderson and owner JP McManus for Under Control, whose three festival entries come in the Champion Hurdle, Mares’ Hurdle and County Hurdle.