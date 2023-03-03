Morebattle runner crying out to be backed at 66-1 for Cheltenham with £100,000 bonus in sight

The Morebattle Hurdle has to be viewed with an eye on Cheltenham nowadays given the cool £100,000 bonus on offer if the winner can strike at the festival in less than a fortnight's time. Such generosity deserves a competitive line-up and that is exactly what we have at Kelso.

Half the 16-runner field this season are entered at the festival and at least four of those stand out as interesting contenders for the double given their profiles and connections.

Emmet Mullins and owner Paul Byrne were the first to collect the six-figure handout when The Shunter followed his Morebattle success by striking in the Plate two years ago and the pair are back with Mctigue, who has four options at Cheltenham.