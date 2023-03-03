Morebattle runner crying out to be backed at 66-1 for Cheltenham with £100,000 bonus in sight
The Morebattle Hurdle has to be viewed with an eye on Cheltenham nowadays given the cool £100,000 bonus on offer if the winner can strike at the festival in less than a fortnight's time. Such generosity deserves a competitive line-up and that is exactly what we have at Kelso.
Half the 16-runner field this season are entered at the festival and at least four of those stand out as interesting contenders for the double given their profiles and connections.
Emmet Mullins and owner Paul Byrne were the first to collect the six-figure handout when The Shunter followed his Morebattle success by striking in the Plate two years ago and the pair are back with Mctigue, who has four options at Cheltenham.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in