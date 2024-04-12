More popular than Red Rum - but can Corach Rambler beat a big cast to win second Grand National?

It is half a century since Red Rum won his second Grand National, becoming one of just two horses in the whole of his century to achieve such a thing. It may be the least celebrated of his Aintree victories, but that was the moment his fame spread beyond the sport and he was seen as an icon.

Here comes Corach Rambler, attempting the same in today's Randox-sponsored spectacular. In the 50 intervening years, only Tiger Roll has managed more than one National win, despite the aim for almost every winner being to go back to Liverpool and do it again.

Strange to reflect that the betting public allowed Rummy to start at 11-1 back in 1974. Corach Rambler may be more popular than Red Rum at this stage of their careers, being significantly shorter odds.