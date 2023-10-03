Milton Harris started Knight Salute and Scriptwriter at Sedgefield - could the next Triumph Hurdle contender emerge on Tuesday?

Milton Harris wins with almost half of the runners making the 622-mile round trip to Sedgefield from his Wiltshire base and has unleashed some of his top horses at the track in recent years, making his five chances in the north east on Tuesday particularly interesting.

Two years ago, Harris caused an 18-1 upset in the 2m1f maiden hurdle (2.00 ) with Knight Salute, who went on to win at Grade 1 level in the same campaign, while the following season Scriptwriter pocketed a Grade 2 juvenile hurdle at Cheltenham a month on from his Sedgefield success.

The trainer – who is 8-18 at Sedgefield in the last five seasons, and has had a further five runners finish second or third – relies on Latin Verse to emulate Knight Salute's success this season. He makes his first start for the yard having achieved a rating of 72 on the Flat for Ralph Beckett and Harris believes he is the best chance of the five.

Elsewhere, the consistent Aliomaana looks to have strong claims in the 2m1f handicap chase (3.45 ). He is stepped down in class after finishing a good third at Stratford last time out.

Bradford Lady was beaten at 1-3 in a Newton Abbot bumper last time and could make amends on her debut over obstacles in an open-looking 2m4f maiden hurdle (2.35 ).

Cabrakan will kick off the big day in the 2m4f handicap hurdle (1.30 ) and would have a good chance if returning to the form of his Uttoxeter second at the start of the season, while Escobedo is not ruled out in the 2m1f conditionals' handicap hurdle (4.20 ).

Harris said: "It's great to go there and we've introduced some nice ones there in the last few years. The ground there at this time of year hasn't been raced on and there's a good grass cover.

"The problem we find is some of the tracks that have been racing all summer just water, water, water, and we end up with some ground that's not as good as we want it. So often we have our quick ground horses and winter horses, but you get to a meeting and you don't know which one you're meant to be at.

"Sedgefield has been good to us. Knight Salute won there, Scriptwriter did too and I think the one on Tuesday is a nice one too."

Harris's hopes – under the spotlight

Cabrakan

1.30 Sedgefield, 2m4f handicap hurdle

Spotlight comment: Two wins at up to 2m3f last term; fair form in handicaps this summer; not out of it

Milton Harris: "I thought he ran a really good race last time at Bangor. If he hadn't have made a mistake at the last he'd have finished third, but he was fourth, and it's a good ride for Bradley Harris. He's trying to make a conditionals' rider championship surge which we're keen to support as he's a great lad and he works hard. I'd say he has a good each-way chance."

Latin Verse

2.00 Sedgefield, 2m1f maiden hurdle

Cost 18,000gns in August; 1m4f AW Flat winner; trainer has fine record in these races

Harris: "He's not rated as high on the Flat as Knight Salute or Scriptwriter but he goes very well. I'd be disappointed if he wasn't very competitive, he'd be our best chance."

Latin Verse 14:00 Sedgefield View Racecard Jky: Harry Reed Tnr: Milton Harris

Bradford Lady

2.35 Sedgefield, 2m4f maiden hurdle

Only three ran when runner-up in a Newton Abbot bumper (good to soft), failing favourite backers at odds of 1-3; looks vulnerable

Harris: "She's a small filly but we'll get all the allowances there as she's a four-year-old. She's qualified for the Great British Bonus races and it's a £10,000 bonus race so we're keen to give it a go."

Bradford Lady 14:35 Sedgefield View Racecard Jky: Bradley Harris (5lb) Tnr: Milton Harris

Aliomaana

3.45 Sedgefield, 2m1f handicap chase

Won over hurdles in July and a good third on chase debut last time; improvement likely

Harris: "She jumps really well and I feel the sharp left-handed track will suit her really well. She'd have a good chance."

Escobedo

4.20 Sedgefield, 2m1f conditionals' handicap hurdle

Latest run (Newton Abbot) was underwhelming and he's now 0-19

Harris: "Harry Cobden would admit he did a bit too much with him last time but Bradley gets a useful 3lb off as he rides for the yard. He's another with a nice each-way chance."

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Stuart Langley's three horse racing tips on Tuesday

Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.