Mighty Potter seeking the same sort of redemption that Galopin Des Champs got last year

The newly named WillowWarm Gold Cup has been the place to come for redemption in recent years. It has rescued the novice season of two subsequent Gold Cup winners of late and it could be the springboard to stardom for Mighty Potter in 2023.

Galopin Des Champs was cured here. He got over his tumble in the Turners with a glorious round of jumping and an 18-length romp in the race last year. We all know what has happened since.

Al Boum Photo broke Ruby Walsh's leg at the second-last of what was then the RSA Chase before coming here to win his first Grade 1. We all know what happened after that.