Mighty Potter seeking the same sort of redemption that Galopin Des Champs got last year
The newly named WillowWarm Gold Cup has been the place to come for redemption in recent years. It has rescued the novice season of two subsequent Gold Cup winners of late and it could be the springboard to stardom for Mighty Potter in 2023.
Galopin Des Champs was cured here. He got over his tumble in the Turners with a glorious round of jumping and an 18-length romp in the race last year. We all know what has happened since.
Al Boum Photo broke Ruby Walsh's leg at the second-last of what was then the RSA Chase before coming here to win his first Grade 1. We all know what happened after that.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in