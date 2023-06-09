Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Previews
premium

Middleham Park's Manchester City fanatic hoping for his own treble at Haydock, Beverley and Istanbul

Man City are likely to have plenty to celebrate on Sunday
Man City: playing in the Champions League final on Saturday nightCredit: Matt McNulty - Manchester City

It’s a big day for Middleham Park Racing, with two strong contenders in Haydock’s Listed Sky Bet Achilles Stakes (1.15) and one well-fancied runner in the Hilary Needler Trophy (2.05) at Beverley.

It’s an even bigger day for the Palin family, Tim and his son Tom, both key players in Britain’s leading racehorse syndicate company, as their beloved Manchester City clash with Inter in the Champions League final at 8pm.

The entire Palin clan are City fanatics, and have high hopes of at least one success on the racecourse before Pep Guardiola’s men bid to complete the elusive treble after Premier League and FA Cup triumphs.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Richard BirchReporter
Published on 9 June 2023Last updated 18:35, 9 June 2023
icon
more inPreviews
more inPreviews