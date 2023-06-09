Middleham Park's Manchester City fanatic hoping for his own treble at Haydock, Beverley and Istanbul

It’s a big day for Middleham Park Racing, with two strong contenders in Haydock’s Listed Sky Bet Achilles Stakes (1.15 ) and one well-fancied runner in the Hilary Needler Trophy (2.05 ) at Beverley.

It’s an even bigger day for the Palin family, Tim and his son Tom, both key players in Britain’s leading racehorse syndicate company, as their beloved Manchester City clash with Inter in the Champions League final at 8pm.

The entire Palin clan are City fanatics, and have high hopes of at least one success on the racecourse before Pep Guardiola’s men bid to complete the elusive treble after Premier League and FA Cup triumphs.