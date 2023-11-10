Micky Hammond expects big run from Hexham specialist to give yard boost after death of 'hugely popular' stable star

Micky Hammond and Emma Smith-Chaston have a formidable record when teaming up at Hexham and the trainer expects a big run from Kildrum to give them more glory at the track.

Middleham-based Hammond and Smith-Chaston have a 24 per cent strike-rate together at the Northumberland venue in the last five seasons, and the pair are represented on the card by the ten-year-old in the opening 3m conditional jockeys' handicap chase (12.25 ).

Kildrum has struck three times from five starts over the course and distance, as well as hitting the frame on three other occasions at Hexham. Hammond believes he has him primed for another bold show.

He said: "He loves the track and he should love the ground as well. He's in good form at home and we're expecting a big run.

"All of his best form has come at Hexham and you can see he thrives around there. He's a big track specialist and I say bring it on!"

Consistent type who garnered a third C&D victory in four-runner handicap in May, albeit in fortunate circumstances when left clear two out; he still needs considering though.

Hammond is also represented by You Say Its Over in the 2m7½f handicap hurdle (3.20 ), and hopes he can pick up a poignant victory on the card following the death of the popular Roxyfet earlier this week.

The 13-year-old, who retired earlier this year, was a stalwart at northern tracks and gained two wins at Hexham, but thrived at Sedgefield. He won nine races at the County Durham track and finished in the first three in half of his 42 starts there.

Hammond added: "Whereas Kildrum is a Hexham specialist, Roxyfet really was the Sedgefield specialist. He was a hugely popular horse that resonated with such a knowledgeable crowd there and he'll be greatly missed by lots of people."

